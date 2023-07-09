State announces courses for new JJ Art University

Mumbai: A week after the state cabinet in Mumbai approved the merger of three colleges of the Sir JJ School of Art to form a De Novo-deemed university, the government announced the proposed courses of the university. These courses will start at the institute in the next academic year after the official formation of the university. The Directorate of Arts submitted a proposal to the University Grants Commission on March 19, 2020, to develop the educational capacities of the institute for the benefit of the students. Accordingly, a letter of intent has been received, and this will be the first university of its kind in the state. (HT PHOTO)

The ‘De Novo’ category is awarded to institutions devoted to innovations in teaching and research in unique and emerging areas of knowledge.

As per the government decision, all three institutes, which include the JJ School of Arts, the JJ School of Applied Arts, and the JJ School of Architecture, will be part of the university and would offer a unique curriculum at the proposed university.

The proposed university will get five new departments – the Department of Contemporary Art Practices, the Department of Metropolitan Architecture, the Department of Typography and Type Design, the Department of Communication and Experience Design and the Department of Art, Architecture, and Design Education. Besides all this, the government has sanctioned ₹50,30,90,866 as a recurring expense of the proposed university, which will be spent on the salaries of the teaching and non-teaching staff of the institute.

An official from the JJ Institute said, “All these new changes will be applicable to the institute after getting approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the status of the university. Presently, we are all preparing for the formation process.”

The Directorate of Arts submitted a proposal to the University Grants Commission on March 19, 2020, to develop the educational capacities of the institute for the benefit of the students. Accordingly, a letter of intent has been received, and this will be the first university of its kind in the state.

To provide better education in the proposed university, the state government appointed a task force to form rules and regulations (GR) under the chairmanship of Nipun Vinayak, director state project, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). The task force recently submitted its report, and the government accepted it and published a GR about it.

As per the GR, the government allows the proposed university to form a company under section 8 of the Indian Company Regulation, 2013. This company will be known as the Sir JJ School of Art, Architecture and Design Foundation. The state government will hold 100 stakes in the company. After the formation of the company, ownership of all three colleges under the JJ Institute will be given to the company. As per the recommendation of the task force, the government granted permission for seven new postgraduate degree courses with a capacity of 50 students for each course, which include Contemporary Art Practices, Metropolitan Architecture, Communication and Experience Design, Typography, and Type Design. Two courses of 16 students each include Art Education, Architecture education, and one course of Design education, with an intake of 18 students per year.

