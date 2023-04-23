State appoints 17-member panel for development of Aarey Colony

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has formed a 17-member committee, headed by dairy development minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, to oversee the implementation of a consultant’s recommendations for the all-round development of Aarey Milk Colony.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the move has sparked a controversy as the MLA from Jogeshwari, under which the majority of Aarey falls, has not been appointed to the panel.

A government notification issued on Friday said the panel would examine the report by the consultant and recommend changes. “It will suggest measures to make Aarey encroachment-free and how to use that freed land for public use. It will also ensure provision of basic amenities through the BMC to the residents and guide the state on developing the colony as a tourism spot without disturbing the ecosystem.”

Officials at Mantralaya said the consultant is in the process of being hired.

Vikhe Patil had in March announced to set up a high-level committee and appoint a consultant. The government has planned to monetise the land parcels at Aarey Colony and Worli through commercial development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ravindra Waikar, Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator from Jogeshwari, is disappointed. “If Borivali MLA Sunil Rane (BJP) is on the committee then as the local legislator, the government should appoint me to it as well,” Waikar told reporters.

Other than Vikhe Patil, the panel has the forest minister, tourism minister and officers from several departments as members.