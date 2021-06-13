Mumbai: GRP arrests specially abled man for thefts

Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 33-year-old hearing and speech impaired man on Friday for allegedly robbing mobile phones and backpacks of commuters. GRP officers said the accused, Salim Shaikh alias Tushar, was wanted in several theft cases on the suburban lines in Mumbai.

M Inamdar, senior inspector of Mumbai Central GRP, said they received a complaint from one Santosh Gaikwad, 35, a resident of Akola on June 6 that while he was asleep on the platform waiting for his train, an unidentified man robbed his backpack containing his mobile phone, gold earring and smart watch.

Police scanned CCTV recordings of the platform and exit points of the station and noticed a man carrying the complainant’s backpack outside the station premises. “We identified the man as Tushar who was wanted for many such thefts,” said Inamdar.

On Friday, police officers received a tip-off that Tushar was a resident of Bhandup, following which they went to Tushar’s residence and arrested him.

“Since the accused is hearing and speech impaired and does not know how to read and write, it becomes difficult to question him. All we can do is present him before the court,” said Inamdar.

Upon searching Tushar’s house, the police recovered the phone, smart watch and earrings.