Mumbai hoarding collapse: BMC orders action against all illegal billboards | Top Updates

Mumbai hoarding collapse updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said that it would be taking strict action against all the illegal billboards being put up in the city after a 120x120-feet hoarding collapsed in the Ghatkopar area killing at least 14 killed and injuring dozens. Rescue and relief work underway near the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar(PTI)

"BMC has ordered that action be taken against all illegal hoarding in the city. We are starting that today. A case has been registered in this case. This hoarding did not have any permission. A complaint was also received that some trees were also cut so that this hoarding would be visible. We have also registered a case against this too," news agency ANI quoted BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani as saying.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted light rainfall over the city and its suburbs on Tuesday. "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai suburban during next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out," it said.

Here are the top updates on the hoarding collapse incident:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while expressing grief over the incident, said that strict action will be taken against the owner of the hoarding, and a case of culpable homicide has been registered.

Shinde also announced ₹ 5 lakh as compensation to the next kin of the victims. He also said that the government would bear all the expenses of the people injured in this incident.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said that the hoarding which collapsed did not have any permission, and some trees were also cut to make the billboard visible. An FIR has been registered against this case too.

Rescue and search operations continued at the Ghatkopar hoarding site a day after the tragedy. A terrifying video showed the 120 x 120 square feet hoarding falling at a petrol pump.

At least 75 people rescued from the hoarding collapsed were taken to the hospital, out of which 31 have been discharged and treatment is still going on for 44 people. The incident claimed at least 14 lives.

Due to the billboard collapse and rescue operations, traffic came to a standstill in some areas of Ghatkopar. Traffic congestion was witnessed on roads near the petrol pump where the incident took place.

Action has already been taken against more than 1,500 illegal hoardings in Pune, the civic body said on Tuesday in the wake of the hoarding collapse incident in Ghatkopar. There were 1,564 illegal temporary hoardings and posters in the city, Pune Municipal Corporation's commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said.

Further, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya accused Bhavesh Bhide of Ego Media of absconding from Mumbai with his family. Somaiya demanded that Bhide be declared a fugitive in the hoarding collapse case. "Bhavesh Bhinde (Ego Media), responsible for this incident, has absconded with his family. I have demanded the police to declare him a fugitive. Bhavesh Bhinde's Ego Media has made more than 2 dozen illegal hoardings," he said.

Somaiya also demanded the state government to thoroughly inspect and remove all the illegal hoardings, that were put up in 2020, 2021 and 2022 in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies)