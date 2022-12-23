Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai International airport achieves highest rating in carbon sustainability

Mumbai International airport achieves highest rating in carbon sustainability

Published on Dec 23, 2022 12:57 AM IST

The certification lauds CSMIA’s efforts in building a climate change strategy which provides a comprehensive framework for managing its carbon footprint, as per a statement by the airport.

CSMIA has prepared a roadmap to achieve Green House Gas reduction (Carbon Management) CSMIA has prepared a roadmap to achieve operations Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2029. (PTI)
ByYogesh Naik

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), on Thursday, announced that it has achieved the highest-level 4+ “transition” of the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program of Airport Council International (ACI).

The certification lauds CSMIA’s efforts in building a climate change strategy which provides a comprehensive framework for managing its carbon footprint, as per a statement by the airport. With ‘Measure, Manage, Reduce and Communicate’ as its core objectives, it exemplifies CSMIA’s dedication and expertise in effectively managing its operations to contribute to a better tomorrow.

From a global airport standpoint, with CSMIA’s addition, there are now 31 airports in the world that have achieved the prestigious level 4+ accreditation. CSMIA is the third airport to achieve the esteemed certification in the Asia-Pacific region.

“It is indeed a matter of great honour to be achieving this key milestone in our journey towards attaining a sustainable future for CSMIA. This achievement signifies CSMIA’s commitment to being a green airport that creates sustainable value for its stakeholders responsibly,” said a spokesperson from the Mumbai airport.

He added that as CSMIA aspires to become net-zero by 2029, this landmark event further encourages people to stay committed to the efforts in building a greener space in the aviation industry.”

“We are proud of Mumbai International Airport and its excellent achievement in reducing carbon emissions, setting an example for airports in the region. Mumbai Airport is firmly positioning itself as one of the leaders in efficient carbon management and this achievement truly demonstrates its firm commitment to invest in a more sustainable future,” said Stefano Baronci, Director General, ACI Asia-Pacific.

He added that it is a remarkable achievement in an era of unprecedented challenges for the aviation industry,”

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
