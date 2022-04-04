Mumbai just 15K doses short of vaccinating 100% adult population
Mumbai: The city needs only 15,000 Covid-19 vaccinations for its adult population to achieve the 100% target, according to the officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). By Tuesday, the civic body said, it may reach the 100% mark of fully vaccinating the adults.
So far, a total of 9,482,393 doses of the second shot have been administered in the civic, state-operated, and private vaccination centres in the city. While its original target adult population was 92.3 lakh, the latest figure is beyond the target as it also includes just turned - 18-year-old adults.
Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in-charge of BMC’s public health department said, “As of Friday, Mumbai is approximately 15,000 doses short of achieving 100% vaccination among its adult population. The 100% target will be achieved either on Monday or Tuesday.” Vaccination in municipal and state-operated vaccination centres was closed on Saturday and Sunday and will resume on Monday.
Until Friday, a total of 20,563,140 (2.05 crore) doses have been administered since January 16, 2021, of which 10,672,748 are the first dose, 9,482,393 are the second dose, and 40,7999 are the precaution doses.
Of these, 12,924,911 doses have been administered in municipal vaccination centres, 930,996 doses have been administered in state and central government-operated centres, and 6,366,946 doses have been administered in private vaccination centres.
Presently, 310 Covid-19 vaccination centres across the city are operational, of which 160 are municipal, 18 - state, and 132 private.
However, at the peak of the vaccination drive between June and November 2021, Mumbai had over 400 Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) operational.
Mumbai achieved a 100% vaccination mark of the first dose on November 13, 2021. Experts and authorities said the vaccination helped Mumbai mitigate the impact of the third wave, and helped in mortality and severity of the infection.
Dr Rahul Pandit, a part of the state Covid-19 task force said, “Since vaccines are not meant to have a sterilising effect, the number of cases kept coming during the third wave, but we had fewer ICU admissions and fewer patients with severe infections.”
-
Shopkeeper assaults landlord with Siri Sahib in Ludhiana, booked
A shopkeeper along with his aides stabbed his landlord with Siri Sahib (Sikh Kirpan) over alleged dispute regarding possession of shop. The accused, Sukhwinder Singh of Abbuwal village, and his aides, who are yet to be identified, fled the spot when the victim raised the alarm. Complainant Arwinder Singh of Ratna village said Sukhwinder had taken possession of his shop illegally on intervening night of March 25 and 26 and had locked the shutter.
-
IMD issues heatwave alert for Gurugram, Fbd
Gurugram: As the city continues to be in the grip of soaring temperatures, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a yellow heatwave alert for south Haryana districts, including Gurugram and Faridabad till April 7 (Thursday). The IMD in its weather bulletin has forecast heatwave at isolated places in all districts of south and southeast Haryana, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Palwal, Rohtak, Sonipat and Panipat.
-
Maharashtra reports 117 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Mumbai: Days after the state government's withdrawal of all Covid-19 related restrictions, Maharashtra reported 117 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. This was lower than the 130 positive cases that were reported on Saturday. However, the number of RT-PCR tests conducted too, fell from 32,707 to 18,717. Sunday also saw two Covid-19 related fatalities, which was the same as the number on the previous day. As of Sunday, the state has 921 active cases.
-
Traffic police launch app to analyse, reduce road accidents in Gurugram
The Gurugram traffic police on Saturday launched the Integrated Road Accident Database, which is aimed at highlighting road engineering defects, identifying black spots and reducing road accidents in the district. The iRAD system entails a mobile application, which enables investigation officers to enter the details of a road accident, along with photos and videos, against which a unique ID is created. Gurugram reported 80 accidents between January and March this year this.
-
Ludhiana MC contractual staff stage protest, demand job regularisation
Members of different unions of municipal corporation employees on Sunday staged dharna outside the residence of mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu to demand regularisations of contractual employees' jobs, including safai karamcharis, sewermen and beldar. Another union led by Vicky Sahota also staged a protest and demanded that to make public the report of departmental probe of alleged irregularities carried out by MC Engineer's Association patron Ashwani Sahota.
