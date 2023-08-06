Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Central & Western Railway services affected
Live

Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Central & Western Railway services affected

Aug 06, 2023 09:02 AM IST
OPEN APP

Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: The Central & Western Railway will halt services on Sunday due to issues such as maintenance of railway tracks.

Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: The Central and Western Railway will conduct Mega and Jumbo block on Sunday to maintain railway tracks and other works under the zones.

Passengers travelling in a local train in Mumbai.
Passengers travelling in a local train in Mumbai.

The details are as follows:

Central line:

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐚 – 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟖.𝟑𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟏.𝟑𝟎 𝐩𝐦

Harbour line:

𝐊𝐮𝐫𝐥𝐚 - 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟏𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟏𝟎 𝐩𝐦⁣

𝐒𝐩𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐒𝐌𝐓 - 𝐊𝐮𝐫𝐥𝐚 & 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 - 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐥

Western line:

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 - 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟎.𝟑𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟑.𝟑𝟓 𝐩𝐦

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 06, 2023 08:49 AM IST

    Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Central Railway posts notice announcing block in services on Sunday

  • Aug 06, 2023 08:27 AM IST

    Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: WR to undertake a five hour Jumbo Block on Down Slow lines between Marine Lines & Mahim stations frm 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday: Western Railway

    Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: “WR to undertake a five hour Jumbo Block on Down Slow lines btwn Marine Lines & Mahim stns frm 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, 6th August 2023 inorder to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling & overhead equipment, etc,” Western Railway writes in a post on X on Saturday.

  • Aug 06, 2023 08:04 AM IST

    Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Harbour Route trains ran late by 10 minutes on Saturday, X user notes 

    Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Taking to X a user wrote on Saturday, "Navi Mumbai

    Harbor Route trains running late by 10 minutesPanvel to CST train remained closed for 20 minutes due to crack in the track between Vashi and Sanpada

    The incident is at 8.12 and now the local train is being released slowly."

  • Aug 06, 2023 07:50 AM IST

    Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: List of services affected due to maintenance works

    Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Here are the list of rail services affected due to block on Central, Western Rail lines:

    Central Line:

    𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐚 – 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟖.𝟑𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟏.𝟑𝟎 𝐩𝐦

    Harbour Line:

    𝐊𝐮𝐫𝐥𝐚 - 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟏𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟏𝟎 𝐩𝐦⁣

    𝐒𝐩𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐒𝐌𝐓 - 𝐊𝐮𝐫𝐥𝐚 & 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 - 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐥

    Transharbour Line:

    No Block

    Urban Line:

    No Block

    Western Line:

    𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 - 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟎.𝟑𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟑.𝟑𝟓 𝐩𝐦

  • Aug 06, 2023 07:34 AM IST

    Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Central, Western Railway services affected

    Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Central and Western Railway services will be affected on Sunday owing to maintenance issues on the tracks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra mumbai

Mumbai Local Train Block Live: Central & Western Railway services affected

mumbai news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 09:02 AM IST

Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: The Central & Western Railway will halt services on Sunday due to issues such as maintenance of railway tracks.

Passengers travelling in a local train in Mumbai.
ByHT News Desk

Edelweiss wanted to usurp studio, alleges Nitin Desai’s wife

Neha Desai, wife of art director Nitin Desai, has accused officials from Edelweiss of mentally harassing her husband to take over their studio. Desai owed Edelweiss ₹252 crore and had recorded audio notes claiming he was suffering from depression due to the pressure from Edelweiss. Five officials from Edelweiss, including Rashesh Shah, have been booked for abetment to suicide. However, a corporate lawyer stated that there are legal processes available to deal with loan defaults and that the lender's actions cannot be considered harassment. The police are currently investigating the case.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 12:48 AM IST
ByRaina Assainar

Amit Shah holds meeting with CM, two deputies on poll prep

Shah arrived in Pune at 7.40pm for his two-day tour and reached a hotel after visiting a relative in the city. Also present at the meeting were party leaders Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Chandrakant Patil at the hotel. Shinde and Ajit dada received Amit Shah at Pune airport in the evening. While Fadnavis joined Shah at the hotel

**EDS: IMAGE VIA @CMOMaharashtra** Pune: Union Home Minister Amit Shah being received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others upon his arrival, in Pune, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_05_2023_000220A) (PTI)
mumbai news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Tanzanian national booked for raping event anchor

NRI booked for allegedly raping event anchor, promising marriage. The accused sexually assaulted her multiple times in different locations.

Minor Rape. (File Photo: IANS) (IANS)
mumbai news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 12:48 AM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

Covid purchase irregularities: EOW books ex-mayor Kishori Pednekar, two BMC officials

The case was registered at the Agripada police station on Friday. Incidentally, chief minister Eknath Shinde also indicated that action will be taken against Covid irregularities during his speech at the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Friday

Mumbai, India - November 25, 2020: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar during an interview at Mayor bunglow, Byculla in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.(Photo By Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
mumbai news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 12:46 AM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

Colourful walls bring learning English closer to every home in this remote village

In rural areas, access to quality education is often an arduous journey fraught with challenges. However, in Zugarewadi, Ravi Kajale, a Zilla Parishad School teacher, spearheaded a mission to bring English language learning to every corner of the village

Mumbai, India - Aug. 4, 2023: To get a better understanding of the English language Ravi Kalaje, a teacher, was appointed to the Zugrewadi ZP school, near Neral, Karjat took the initiative to paint all houses in the villages with the English letter's, grammar, and mathematics. When Kalaje appointed classrooms of school were collapsing. Instead of relying on the government, he undertook the repair work himself. Many helping hands go forward. The work started from there. The classrooms were then in good condition. With the help of students and the villagers, Kalaje transformed the school and village. Now the villagers surrounding this village are renamed 'English Zugrewadi', in Maharashtra, India, on Friday, August 4, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 12:46 AM IST
ByNiraj Pandit

500 crore scam: EOW officials question Sena (UBT) leader Ravindra Waikar

Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar was questioned by the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for four-and-a-half hours regarding a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, alleging his involvement in a ₹500 crore scam. Waikar denied the allegations and stated that they were pressure tactics to make leaders switch parties. The complaint accuses Waikar of illegally obtaining approval for a five-star hotel on a plot reserved for a garden, causing a loss to the BMC.

Mumbai, India - October 26, 2018: Ravindra Waikar during HT Real Estate Awards at ITC Grand, Parel in Mumbai, India, on Friday, October 26, 2018. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 12:44 AM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

Cooperative credit society chairman, others booked for duping depositors

The chairman and other board members of a cooperative credit society in Mumbai have been booked for allegedly defrauding depositors of crores of rupees. They promised high returns but defaulted on payments and diverted money to real estate projects. Several depositors have filed complaints.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 12:42 AM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

NIA makes sixth arrest in ISIS module case

Apart from assembling IEDs and purchasing materials and components for the fabrication of IEDs, Aakif facilitated the stay of Imran and Yunus at a house in Kondhwa in Pune. The accused had organised and participated in bomb-making workshops in Kondhwa in 2022 and was involved in the preparation of a demo IED and the conduct of a controlled explosion, said NIA

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

15-year-old boy booked for sexually assaulting infant

According to the child’s mother, who filed a complaint, hers and the boy’s families are neighbours. On Friday evening, she asked the boy to fetch some sugar from the nearby grocery shop, she said

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 12:38 AM IST
ByAnamika Gharat

How drop in budgets has hurt studios

A trade insider points out that the number of big-budget films have drastically been cut down to four or five in a year, compared to 20 in pre-pandemic times. However, thanks to the OTT demand, films and web series with micro-budgets featuring Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Suvinder Vicky and similar actors are suddenly busy, apart from game shows and reality shows.

ND Studios prospered at a time when films like ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai’ were shot there. Post-pandemic it fell into hard times, as priorities of producers changed. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)
mumbai news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 12:55 AM IST
ByMeena Iyer

Sena (UBT) slams Dy CM for remark on anti-Barsu refinery protest

While the Shiv Sena (UBT) termed the comments as ‘anti-Maharashtra’ and an ‘insult to the people of Konkan’, the anti-Barsu refinery committee demanded that either Fadnavis should prove his allegations or should tender an apology.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 12:34 AM IST
BySaurabha Kulshreshtha

Wadia hospital to start paediatric heart transplant programme

Mumbai's Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children plans to start a heart transplant programme to address the challenges faced by children with congenital heart disease. The hospital already has a liver and kidney transplant programme, but the addition of a heart transplant programme will provide essential healthcare services to patients in need. However, there are challenges such as the high cost of surgery and a lack of awareness about organ donation that still need to be addressed.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 12:34 AM IST
BySomita Pal

1,033 cr due from Videocon Group not wrongful loss: Bank

ICICI Bank granted six loans to Videocon group companies between June 2009 to October 2011. Later, these loans were restructured by a fresh loan of ₹1,730 crore. The account of Videocon was declared NPA on June 30, 2017, with an outstanding of ₹1,033 crores, the CBI chargesheet stated

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 12:33 AM IST
ByCharul Shah

Kochhar’s husband threatened Dhoot to transfer CCI flat in Churchgate: CBI Chargesheet

The chargesheet, filed in March before the special CBI court in Mumbai, became available last week. It also revealed that Dhoot had warned Deepak Kochhar that the transfer of the flat would land his wife in trouble, and she could end up in prison

Mahesh Punglia, another chartered accountant connected to Dhoot, in his statement, said that Deepak Kocchar had approached Dhoot for investing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64 crore in his company and in return, Chanda Kochhar would help in getting loans from the bank. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news
Updated on Aug 06, 2023 12:32 AM IST
ByCharul Shah
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out