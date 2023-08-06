Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Central & Western Railway services affected
Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: The Central & Western Railway will halt services on Sunday due to issues such as maintenance of railway tracks.
Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: The Central and Western Railway will conduct Mega and Jumbo block on Sunday to maintain railway tracks and other works under the zones.
The details are as follows:
Central line:
𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐚 – 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟖.𝟑𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟏.𝟑𝟎 𝐩𝐦
Harbour line:
𝐊𝐮𝐫𝐥𝐚 - 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟏𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟏𝟎 𝐩𝐦
𝐒𝐩𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐒𝐌𝐓 - 𝐊𝐮𝐫𝐥𝐚 & 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 - 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐥
Western line:
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 - 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟎.𝟑𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟑.𝟑𝟓 𝐩𝐦
- Aug 06, 2023 08:49 AM IST
Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Central Railway posts notice announcing block in services on Sunday
- Aug 06, 2023 08:27 AM IST
Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: WR to undertake a five hour Jumbo Block on Down Slow lines between Marine Lines & Mahim stations frm 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday: Western Railway
Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: “WR to undertake a five hour Jumbo Block on Down Slow lines btwn Marine Lines & Mahim stns frm 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, 6th August 2023 inorder to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling & overhead equipment, etc,” Western Railway writes in a post on X on Saturday.
- Aug 06, 2023 08:04 AM IST
Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Harbour Route trains ran late by 10 minutes on Saturday, X user notes
Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Taking to X a user wrote on Saturday, "Navi Mumbai
Harbor Route trains running late by 10 minutesPanvel to CST train remained closed for 20 minutes due to crack in the track between Vashi and Sanpada
The incident is at 8.12 and now the local train is being released slowly."
- Aug 06, 2023 07:50 AM IST
- Aug 06, 2023 07:34 AM IST
Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Central, Western Railway services affected
Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Central and Western Railway services will be affected on Sunday owing to maintenance issues on the tracks.