Mumbai local train: Full vaccination mandatory to travel in suburban service

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that all citizens, including essential workers and government employees, will have to be fully vaccinated in order to board and travel in Mumbai local trains.

Currently, essential and government workers are allowed to travel irrespective of their vaccination status. For others, they are allowed to board the train only if they have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccine and at least 14 days passed from the date of vaccination. With the new orders, the requirement has now been extended to even those working in essential and government sectors.

The orders came after the state government said that suburban local train services in Mumbai will run at full capacity from the current 95%, from Thursday (October 28, 2021). The Central Railway (CR) will operate 1,774 local train services on the Central Railway (CR) and 1,367 on the Western Railway (WR) as opposed to the current 1,702 and 1,304 trains on CR and WR, respectively, people familiar with the development said.

Mumbai local train services resumed for fully vaccinated passengers in August, after a hiatus of four months. Passengers were restricted from commuting in local trains in the first week of April after the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.