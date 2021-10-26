Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai local train: Full vaccination mandatory to travel in suburban service
mumbai news

Mumbai local train: Full vaccination mandatory to travel in suburban service

Mumbai local train services resumed for fully vaccinated passengers in August, after a hiatus of four months.
Mumbai local train: Full vaccination mandatory to travel in suburban service. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 02:53 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that all citizens, including essential workers and government employees, will have to be fully vaccinated in order to board and travel in Mumbai local trains.

Currently, essential and government workers are allowed to travel irrespective of their vaccination status. For others, they are allowed to board the train only if they have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccine and at least 14 days passed from the date of vaccination. With the new orders, the requirement has now been extended to even those working in essential and government sectors.

Also read: Mumbai local trains to run at full capacity from Thursday

RELATED STORIES

The orders came after the state government said that suburban local train services in Mumbai will run at full capacity from the current 95%, from Thursday (October 28, 2021). The Central Railway (CR) will operate 1,774 local train services on the Central Railway (CR) and 1,367 on the Western Railway (WR) as opposed to the current 1,702 and 1,304 trains on CR and WR, respectively, people familiar with the development said.

Mumbai local train services resumed for fully vaccinated passengers in August, after a hiatus of four months. Passengers were restricted from commuting in local trains in the first week of April after the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai local train maharashtra coronavirus
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP