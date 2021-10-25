Mumbai local trains to run at full capacity from Thursday

After nearly 19 months, local train services will run at full capacity, from the current 95%, from Thursday.

The Central Railway (CR) will operate 1,774 local train services on the Central Railway (CR) and 1,367 on the Western Railway (WR) as opposed to the current 1,702 and 1,304 trains on CR and WR, respectively.

“In June, railways began suburban services for essential service categories as identified by the state government and approved by the ministry of railways. The categories of commuters who were allowed by the state government and approved by the ministry of railways were subsequently extended in August 2021 and in the recent weeks,” said a statement from the CR and WR.

On an average, in August, September and in the beginning of October, nearly 2.5 million passengers travelled by suburban local trains on the CR. Currently, the number is up to 3 million.

On the WR, nearly 2.5 million passengers are travelling by local trains as opposed to nearly 2 million in August, September and start of October. On Monday, nearly 3.2 million passengers travelled by local trains on the CR and 2.7 million passengers travelled by local trains on the WR.

Local train services resumed for fully vaccinated passengers from August 15. Fully vaccinated people can get a universal pass and a monthly railway pass for local train travel.