 Mumbai local train services of Western Railway hit due to technical issues | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
PTI |
Jun 03, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Suburban trains were not being operated from platform numbers 1 and 2 of the Borivali station due to the cable.

Local train services on the Western Railway network were disrupted on Monday morning due to technical issues after a cable being cut at the Borivali station in Mumbai, officials said.

Trains were being operated from the remaining platforms - 3 to 8- at the station, according to the official.(File)
Borivali is one of the busiest railway stations in north Mumbai, with a large number of commuters and office-goers using local train services from there everyday.

Suburban trains were not being operated from platform numbers 1 and 2 of the Borivali station due to the cable being cut that rendered some track changing points non-operational, a Western Railway spokesperson said.

Trains were being operated from the remaining platforms - 3 to 8- at the station, according to the official.

The affected points were being clamped, and restoration work was underway on priority to restore normalcy, the Western Railway said.

The Western Railway daily operates more than 1,300 suburban services and around 30 lakh commuters travel on its network, spread between Churchgate in south Mumbai and Dahanu in neighbouring Palghar district.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
