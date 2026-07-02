Mumbai local train services see delay on Harbour, main lines due to poor visibility as heavy rain lashes city

Train services on Mumbai's Central Railway network were running behind schedule on Thursday morning due to reduced visibility caused by heavy rainfall, railway officials said.

Visuals from the Andheri, Kurla East, SG Barve Road, Sindhi Society, Chembur, Kings Circle and Gandhi Market areas showed waterlogged roads, affecting vehicular movement. (File Photo/ HT_PRINT)

According to the Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), trains are running late because of reduced visibility in many parts across the network.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read| Heavy rain cripples Navi Mumbai, Thane as roads flood, traffic and rail services hit

Services on the Harbour Line and Main Line are running with delays of approximately 5 to 10 minutes, the CPRO said.

Several parts of Mumbai witnessed severe waterlogging on Thursday following heavy rainfall that lashed the city since early morning, disrupting traffic and affecting normal life.

Visuals from the Andheri, Kurla East, SG Barve Road, Sindhi Society, Chembur, Kings Circle and Gandhi Market areas showed waterlogged roads, affecting vehicular movement.

As heavy rainfall continues in the city, Dadar Station in Mumbai also witnessed waterlogged railway tracks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, forecasting moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated places over the next three hours till 10:45 am. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, forecasting moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated places over the next three hours till 10:45 am. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The weather department advised people to avoid weak structures and low-lying and waterlogging-prone areas; stay away from trees and electric poles; and remain updated with the latest weather information.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, the eastern suburbs recorded the highest rainfall between 8 am on July 1 and 7 am on July 2, with Mithagar Municipal School, Mulund, receiving 230.8 mm of rainfall, followed by Mankhurd Fire Station (228.6 mm) and S Ward Office (227 mm).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the city, F South Ward Office recorded 223.8 mm of rainfall, followed by G South Ward Office (208.2 mm) and B Nadkarni Park Municipal School, Wadala (206.2 mm).

In the western suburbs, SWM Santacruz Workshop recorded 223.4 mm of rainfall, followed by Nariyal Wadi School, Santacruz (222.2 mm), Andheri Fire Station (213.2 mm), K East Ward Office (200.8 mm) and K West Ward Office (200.6 mm).