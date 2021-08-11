Mumbai local train travel pass to be issued from today: All you need to know

As Mumbai local train services are set to open this week, the process to issue passes for travel will begin from Wednesday for those who have been fully vaccinated and are through with their 15 days of the post-jab waiting period. The local train services are scheduled to open for fully vaccinated citizens from August 15, city mayor Kishori Pednekar announced on Tuesday.

The passes will be issued at railway stations after verification of the vaccination status, according to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per the release, interested commuters can obtain the required pass by submitting a hard copy of their Covid-19 vaccination final certificate with a photo ID. The civic staff at a help desk will check the validity of the final vaccination certificate on the CoWin app.

"Once the verification is completed and both the documents are found to be valid, the certificate and the identification proof will be stamped in the prescribed format," the BMC said. The stamped certificate will have to be presented at the ticket window to get a QR code-based pass.

The administration has set up a total of 358 help desks at 53 railway stations falling under the BMC's jurisdiction for the same, as per a report by the PTI. Apart from this, help desks will reportedly be set up at 56 suburban stations falling in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (outside BMC limits) by the respective authorities.

These help desks will be operating from 7am to 11pm in two consecutive sessions. The process of issuing monthly season passes will continue on all seven days of the week till further orders.

The BMC is also creating an app to assist people in obtaining the pass online. "The process of making this facility available online is underway. But it may take a little more time," the BMC also said.

Further announcing the guidelines, the BMC said that if a person fails to produce even one of the two documents - vaccination certificate and photo ID - they will be denied from entering the railway station.