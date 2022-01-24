Mumbai logs 1,857 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 3-week low of 5.41%

Mumbai on Monday reported 1,857 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the last 24 hours, a number that is around 27 per cent less than yesterday's daily tally. At the same time, the city also recorded 11 new cases, which is once again a drop from the 13 fatalities logged a day ago, showed the daily health bulletin issued on Monday by the municipal corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Yesterday's daily coronavirus infection tally of 2,550 cases was the lowest for India's financial capital in around three weeks. With today's numbers, the cumulative infection toll in Mumbai has reached 1,036,690 while the death count has hit 16,546.

The city also saw a drop in the daily positivity rate to 5.41 per cent, the lowest in the last three weeks. Besides, the hospitalisation rate has also dropped to 10.2 per cent, down from the 21 per cent two weeks ago. This means that only 3,855 of the total 37,742 hospital beds in the city are currently occupied by coronavirus disease-affected patients.

On that note, it is worth mentioning that around 503 Covid-19 patients had recovered and been discharged from their respective hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the overall hospitalisation toll in the city to 996,289.

According to the state health department data, the city’s recovery rate is 96 per cent, while the mortality rate is 1.59 per cent. There are 21,142 active Covid-19 cases in the city.

According to BMC data, 27 buildings have been sealed in the city. There is no containment zone in Mumbai at present, BMC said.

BMC officials said that the number of cases has gone down owing to less simple testing over the weekend. On Monday, 34,301 samples were tested, which is less than the average of around 50,000 to 52,000 tests during the week.

Despite a fall in cases and positivity rate, the BMC officials have warned of further spike if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed.

