Mumbai: Man arrested for raping woman on false promise of marriage

The Vakola police have arrested Furquan Khan, a resident of Kurla, after a 25-year-old fashion designer lodged a complaint against him, an official said.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:37 PM IST
A 32-year-old chartered accountant has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly raping a woman on the false promise of marriage, police said on Friday.

According to the complainant, she met Khan on a social media platform in January 2020 and began chatting with him online, the official said. Khan soon borrowed 10,000 from the victim and in September, asked her to meet him so that can return the sum, he said.

The accused met the victim at her house and during the meeting, he promised to marry her and then raped her, the official said, adding that Khan continued to harass her. The accused has been remanded to police custody till March 22 and further probe is underway, he said.

