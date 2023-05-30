Man kills wife for not having a child

MUMBAI A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife over her inability to conceive a child. The couple was married for 12 years. Senior police inspector Rajendra Kote, of Ambernath police station, said, on Sunday afternoon, Mandal picked a quarrel with his wife over the IVF treatment. The argument escalated and in a fit of rage, he took the heavy wooden object lying nearby and bludgeoned her. She collapsed on the floor, bleeding heavily from the head injury. Soon after the incident, he left the house and returned after an hour, following which he alerted his neighbours about an unknown assailant killing his wife. Thereafter, he called the police. (Pramod Tambe/HT Photo)

The accused, 37-year-old Ronitraj Mandal works as a fitter in the ordnance factory in Ambernath. The deceased, his 30-year-old wife Nitu Kumari, was a homemaker. The Mandals, who hail from Bihar, were married in 2011. They have been residing in the tenements opposite MPF Grounds, in the ordnance factory’s estate in Ambernath, since 2016.

The incident took place at their residence at 2.30 pm on Sunday when the accused came home for lunch in an intoxicated state and had an intense argument with his wife.

According to police, after Nitu failed to conceive a child despite several medical treatments, the couple opted for an IVF procedure after learning about it from relatives and friends, two to three years ago.

Senior police inspector Rajendra Kote, of Ambernath police station, said, on Sunday afternoon, Mandal picked a quarrel with his wife over the IVF treatment. The argument escalated and in a fit of rage, he took the heavy wooden object lying nearby and bludgeoned her. She collapsed on the floor, bleeding heavily from the head injury. Soon after the incident, he left the house and returned after an hour, following which he alerted his neighbours about an unknown assailant killing his wife. Thereafter, he called the police.

“The locals, along with the accused alerted us about his wife’s murder. We rushed to the spot and found the body lying in a pool of blood. We inquired with neighbours and him about the murder. During his questioning, Mandal gave contradictory statements, leading us to suspect his role. He was detained and after further probe, he confessed to the crime,” said Kote. He was arrested and produced in court, and has been remanded to police custody till June 2. Further investigations are on.

The officer also said that Mandal had confessed he had several heated arguments with his wife over the last two weeks on the issue of not having a child.

A case has been filed against Mandal under section 302 (Punishment of Murder) of the Indian Penal Code.