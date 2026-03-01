Edit Profile
    Mumbai Metro 9: First phase of Mira-Bhayandar to Dahisar nears clearance, to cut traffic on Western Express Highway soon

    Trial runs have been conducted successfully, and final safety approvals are in process. The first phase of line 9 is between Dahisar and Kashigaon.

    Published on: Mar 01, 2026 3:00 PM IST
    Written by Shivya Kanojia
    The first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 9 between Dahisar and Mira-Bhayandar is nearing final operational clearance. The project is being implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

    After nearly seven years of work, the Dahisar–Kashigaon stretch has reached the final stage, representational image (PTI)
    Trial runs have been conducted successfully, and final safety approvals are in process. The first phase is between Dahisar and Kashigaon.

    It will reportedly connect Mira-Bhayandar directly to Mumbai Metro Line 7 at Dahisar East, providing onward connectivity to Andheri. The line is expected to reduce congestion on the Western Express Highway.

    After nearly seven years of work, the Dahisar–Kashigaon stretch has reached the final stage. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) inspected the corridor and recommended minor technical improvements. Authorities have started implementing these suggestions before the inauguration. The Chief Minister has directed officials to prepare for the launch programme.

    Key points you need to know:

    • First phase: Dahisar to Kashigaon

    • Direct link to Metro Line 7

    • Major construction completed

    • Inspection done

    • Minor safety improvements underway

    • Launch preparations initiated

    The corridor is expected to benefit daily commuters from Mira-Bhayandar who travel towards Mumbai for work. Travel time is expected to reduce. Traffic pressure on the Western Express Highway is also expected to ease once services begin.

    Metro Line 9 is part of Mumbai’s larger metro expansion plan aimed at improving suburban connectivity and reducing road congestion.

