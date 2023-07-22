Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai rain LIVE Updates: IMD issues ‘red alert’ for Palghar; ‘orange alert’ for Thane, Raigad
Live

Jul 22, 2023 06:05 AM IST
Mumbai rain live updates: IMD forecast heavy rain on Saturday in the financial capital issuing an ‘orange alert’.

Mumbai rain live updates: The rainfall situation in parts of Maharashtra is expected to continue on Saturday, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' predicting 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in Palghar district and an 'orange alert' for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts. With the weather department forecasting heavy rain on Saturday in the state capital, the civic chief has urged citizens to stay indoors and venture out only if necessary, according to PTI reports.

IMD issued 'orange alert' for Mumbai on Saturday predicting a heavy rainfall.
IMD issued 'orange alert' for Mumbai on Saturday predicting a heavy rainfall.(Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

IMD further warned of 'heavy to extremely heavy rain' in isolated places in the hilly areas of Pune district, Konkan, and Madhya Maharashtra for Saturday.

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday causing waterlogging in various low-lying areas and disrupting traffic in the city and suburbs. Both Colaba and Santacruz IMD observatories reported significant rainfall, with 92.2 mm and 115.2 mm recorded respectively between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

As per the IMD's prediction, Telangana is also expected to face heavy rainfall on Saturday, with a red alert being issued on Friday. The reason behind the expected widespread rainfall is a low-pressure system over South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coast along the West Central Bay of Bengal, along with an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 kilometers above mean sea level, according to the Hyderabad Meteorological Center. IMD has also issued an ‘orange alert’ for four districts in Odisha, anticipating ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 22, 2023 06:05 AM IST

    Govt to permanently resettle citizens from crack-prone areas to safer places: CM Shinde

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that the government will permanently resettle citizens from crack-prone areas to safer places.

    In a statement in the Legislative Assembly, CM Shinde informed that a decision has been taken to permanently resettle the citizens of the crack-prone areas of the state to safer places.

    According to the statement, during a discussion on the Irshalwadi village accident in the Raigad district in today's cabinet meeting, CMShinde said that "the citizens of the crack-prone areas where there is danger have been instructed to move to safe places immediately".

  • Jul 22, 2023 05:52 AM IST

    23 villages in Pune district, 225 across Maharashtra vulnerable to landslides

    As many as 23 villages in Pune district have been identified as vulnerable (dangerous) by the district administration, officials said on Thursday. Read more

mumbai news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 05:52 AM IST

IMD issued 'orange alert' for Mumbai on Saturday predicting a heavy rainfall.
ByHT News Desk

Marketing executive booked for pocketing jewellery firm’s 1.22 crore

A marketing executive in Mumbai has been booked for allegedly stealing ?1.22 crore from a firm dealing in precious stones and metals. The executive, Soni Sakharia, was appointed as a distributor for the firm and was supposed to sell jewellery worth ?1.23 crore within 30 days. However, he neither sold the jewellery nor returned it, and it was discovered that he had pocketed the money. The police have booked Sakharia and are currently searching for him.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 01:02 AM IST
ByPayal Gwalani

Dadar man acquitted 22 years after being charged with selling animal skins

A Dadar resident was acquitted by a sessions court after more than 22 years, as the court found that leopard and deer skins might have been planted in his shop by forest department officials. The court also stated that the prosecution failed to prove that the shop belonged to the accused.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 01:02 AM IST
ByCharul Shah, Mumbai

Clear waste dumpsite from Mithi’s bank within two weeks: NGT to BMC

The National Green Tribunal has ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to clear a construction waste dumpsite on the bank of the Mithi River in Mumbai within two weeks. The dumpsite contains four lakh metric tonnes of waste and is leaching pollutants into the river. The BMC has requested an additional four weeks to comply with the order.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 01:01 AM IST
ByPrayag Arora-Desai

Biker run over by truck while trying to avoid pothole

According to the police, Suraj Gavari, 35, a resident of Chinchpada in Kalyan, came to Dwarli village on Haji Malang road for some work around 11.30pm. Gavari fell off his bike while trying to avoid a pothole and came under the rear wheel of the truck

Biker run over by truck while trying to avoid pothole
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 01:00 AM IST
ByAnamika Gharat

BMC ward officers who brave rain to keep Mumbai running

Assistant commissioners of all administrative wards in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been instructed to visit chronic flooding spots in Mumbai during heavy rain. The commissioners are responsible for ensuring that pumps are operational, potholes are repaired, and mosquito-breeding sites are attended to. The BMC has identified 486 such spots that get waterlogged with just 50mm of rainfall. The move comes after an 'orange' alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department for heavy rain in the city.

Mumbai, India - July 21, 2023 : Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal visiting Andheri subway, at Andheri, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

TISS’s transformative programme gives transgender students a career launchpad

The first batch of students from the Transformation Fellowship Programme (TFP) at TISS have graduated. The programme aims to empower transgender youth in pursuing a career in the corporate world. The TFP was launched in collaboration with Pernod Ricard India Foundation and Collective Good Foundation (CGF). The programme offers a stipend and financial support to cover expenses. The students credit the programme for their newfound confidence and professional growth.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 12:58 AM IST
ByNiraj Pandit

Cop booked after police van hits 3 vehicles in Vashi

A constable from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Navi Mumbai has been booked for rash driving after a police van collided with three vehicles. The incident occurred when the van collided with two BEST buses and a car. The driver of the van sustained minor injuries while the other vehicles were damaged.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 12:58 AM IST
ByRaina Assainar

Row after guardian minister gets cabin in BMC HQ

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) move to allot a cabin to Mumbai suburban’s guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha in the civic body headquarters has kicked up a row. While the Opposition slammed the move, BJP’s alliance partner demanded a cabin for its minister.

Row after guardian minister gets cabin in BMC HQ
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 12:57 AM IST
ByYogesh Naik

Opposition walks out of Assembly over Manipur incident

Opposition parties in Maharashtra legislature stage a walkout after being denied permission to discuss the Manipur situation.

Ethnic violence has claimed over 150 lives in Manipur. (PTI)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 03:09 AM IST
ByFaisal Malik

We wanted to shift downhill during monsoon, officials prevented us: Villagers

Irshalwadi tribals in Maharashtra claim they had warned authorities of a possible disaster before a landslide wiped out their village, killing over 20 people. The tribals had built temporary shelters at the foot of the hill to move into during the monsoon, but forest officials demolished them. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party is demanding a culpable homicide case against the forest officials. The state government has now decided to relocate all landslide-prone villages in the state.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 12:55 AM IST
ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy

State will take back five airports from Anil Ambani firm: Fadnavis

The state government of Maharashtra is taking back five airports from Reliance Airport Developers due to non-functionality and failure to pay dues. The government plans to pay the outstanding dues and recover the amount from the company. The government also aims to improve regional connectivity by acquiring more slots at Mumbai airport and forming a nodal agency for airport development. They also plan to build a helipad in each taluka and expect the Navi Mumbai airport to start operations in August 2024.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 12:54 AM IST
ByFaisal Malik

Two e-challans led driver to uncover a parking scam

After paying the fines and getting his vehicle back, when the driver enquired, he learnt that the pay-and-park was not authorised. He then approached the LT Marg police station where an FIR was registered against the parking lot operator, Prashant Shete aka Farukh

Mumbai, India – July 20, 2023: A view of Badu Genu Road, Dava Bazaar area, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 12:54 AM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

Survivors’ hopes of finding missing kin fades with time

Ragi Pardhi, a 45-year-old woman, climbed up to Irshalwadi in search of her missing grandson after a landslide. Many other villagers have also lost multiple family members. Rescue teams are struggling to excavate the debris manually and bad weather is hampering their efforts.

HT Image
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 12:53 AM IST
BySatish Bate

Despite delayed start, city gets 62% of season’s rain in less than a month

The city has also surpassed its average rainfall for July, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In 21 days this month, Santacruz received 938mm of rain, as opposed to the monthly normal of 855.7mm

Earlier this season, Mumbai had also received 90% of June’s average rainfall in just five days, when Santacruz saw 485mm between June 24 and June 29. This phenomenon -- of large rainfall deficits being made up in days -- conforms to changing trends in city’s recent weather data. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 12:53 AM IST
ByPrayag Arora-Desai
