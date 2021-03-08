Mumbai: Over 11,000 railway passengers fined for not wearing mask

Over the past five weeks since the general public were allowed to travel in local trains, 11,707 passengers were fined for not wearing facial masks on the suburban railway stations. A total of ₹19.9 lakh was collected as fine from the passengers.

On Western Railway, 5,530 passengers were booked till March 6, including 4,017 passengers fined in the month of February. On Central Railway, 6,177 passengers were fined till March 6 of whom 4,846 were fined in February.

The fine amount collected on Western Railway is ₹8.83 lakh and for Central Railway it is ₹11.15 lakh.

“We urge passengers to follow coronavirus protocol while travelling by local trains. Commuters are requested to maintain social distancing and wear face masks during their commute,” said Anil Kumar Jain, senior public relations officer, Central Railway.

On an average, around 200 passengers are booked everyday on the suburban railway network. Wearing face masks while travelling by local trains has been made compulsory by the Maharashtra government.

Currently, nearly 3.4 million passengers commute by trains operating on both the zonal railways every day after general public were allowed travel by trains from February 1.