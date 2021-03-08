Mumbai: Over 11,000 railway passengers fined for not wearing mask
Over the past five weeks since the general public were allowed to travel in local trains, 11,707 passengers were fined for not wearing facial masks on the suburban railway stations. A total of ₹19.9 lakh was collected as fine from the passengers.
On Western Railway, 5,530 passengers were booked till March 6, including 4,017 passengers fined in the month of February. On Central Railway, 6,177 passengers were fined till March 6 of whom 4,846 were fined in February.
The fine amount collected on Western Railway is ₹8.83 lakh and for Central Railway it is ₹11.15 lakh.
“We urge passengers to follow coronavirus protocol while travelling by local trains. Commuters are requested to maintain social distancing and wear face masks during their commute,” said Anil Kumar Jain, senior public relations officer, Central Railway.
On an average, around 200 passengers are booked everyday on the suburban railway network. Wearing face masks while travelling by local trains has been made compulsory by the Maharashtra government.
Currently, nearly 3.4 million passengers commute by trains operating on both the zonal railways every day after general public were allowed travel by trains from February 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hiren Mansukh death: ATS registers case of murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
International women’s day: The women in Maharashtra’s politics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One year of Covid-19: Online mode - a big lesson for education system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: MVA govt all set to present its second budget today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aviation sector awaits successful vaccination drive; crawls towards normalcy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Topic of emergency should be buried once and for all, says Shiv Sena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Over 11,000 railway passengers fined for not wearing mask
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
U-turn by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena: Raj says revive Nanar to get jobs for locals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Professional course institutes grapple with time crunch to finish syllabus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai crosses 1,300 new Covid cases mark after October
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Lab operator arrested over false Covid -19 report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shakti bill delayed further as govt seeks time for deliberation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV not termed accused, says Mumbai Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Covid-19 women in science juggle with chores, childcare, research
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Things to keep in mind during tax assessment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox