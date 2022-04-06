Mumbai police recover lost bag with gold jewellery worth ₹8 lakh from auto-rickshaw
Mumbai: Cops traced an auto-rickshaw in Kandivali on Tuesday and recovered a bag containing gold jewellery worth ₹8 lakh, within six hours after a couple forgot the bag in the three-wheeler.
The owner of the bag, Tabimaya Thapa (55) and his wife were leaving for Nepal via a train at 11pm from Bandra Terminus. The Jogeshwari residents were carrying their gold jewellery to drop it off at the residence of Thapa’s sister, who stays at Kandivali west.
The couple took a rickshaw from Behrambaug in Jogeshwari at 2pm and got off at Charkop to go to the house of Thapa’s sister. However, when the rickshaw left, they realised that they left the bag with gold jewellery in the three-wheeler.
“For safety purposes, the couple had kept the bag containing gold ornaments in the luggage shelf behind the passenger seat. They had several bags with them, and in a hurry, they forgot one bag inside the auto,” said API Vitthal Gore, attached to the Charkop police station.
As soon as the couple realised that they had not noted the number of the auto, they rushed to the police station and reported the incident.
The first thing the police officers did was to check the CCTV of the spot where the couple got off. When they noticed that the CCTV recordings were not clear, they obtained recordings from around 15 other CCTV cameras installed on the route they took to reach Charkop from Jogeshwari.
After five hours, police traced the rickshaw driver. On searching the vehicle, police found that the bag containing Thapa’s gold ornaments was untouched, as it was kept inside the bag. The police then handed over the bag to the couple who then left for Nepal.
Thapa thanked the police for the prompt action. “We are grateful to the police who sprang into action as we approached them, without wasting time and traced our missing bag.”
-
Anil Deshmukh remanded to CBI custody till April 11
Mumbai A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Wednesday remanded former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to CBI custody till April 11 in connection with the corruption case registered against the 73-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader. The central investigating agency had registered the corruption case against Deshmukh on April 21, 2021, based on allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
-
Charni Road railway station to get ₹2.53 crore makeover
To upgrade passenger amenities and revamp the Charni Road railway station, the Western Railway will begin its redevelopment work from May. “The designs are final and we will soon begin the redevelopment of the Charni Road railway station,” said Western Railway, chief public relations officer, Sumit Thakur. Apart from the Charni Road railway station, the Western Railway will also redevelop its Dadar and Grant Road railway stations.
-
75-year-old fisherman feared drowned in Thane, search operations on
A 75-year-old fisherman who went fishing on April 3 at the Naglabunder creek has gone missing and Balram Ramdas Bhoir's' family has now alerted the authorities. Fearing him drowned, a search operation is being carried out by the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) along with Kasarvadavali police, Thane Disaster Response Force personnel and local fishermen of Naglabunder. The family claimed that Balram Ramdas Bhoir's boat must have overturned while fishing.
-
Dombivli man arrested for making prank calls to police station, abusing officers
The Dombivli Manpada police in Dombivli arrested a 35-year-old man for regularly calling the police officials in an inebriated state after having a fight with The accused, Hemant Kansara of Deslepada's wife and abusing them. The police ignored him for several months. However, he allegedly got the contact numbers of senior officials and started abusing them too. The accused, Hemant Kansara of Deslepada, had been making prank calls to Manpada police station landline number for the last one-and-a-half years.
-
Amid concerns of waning immunity, experts push for boosters
Mumbai With the state lifting all Covid-induced restrictions in the city, including the mask mandate, medical experts have sounded alarm bells over waning immunity in the population that was administered the Covid vaccine in the early phase of the inoculation drive. Infectious disease specialist Dr Om Srivastava, who is also on the state's Covid task force, said that there is little known about the vaccines even today.
