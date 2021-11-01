Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai Police’s EOW arrests Delhi bizman for duping Central Bank of India of 2.46cr
The accused had allegedly taken a loan from the bank by mortgaging properties which were already mortgaged with other banks. Mumbai Police EOW went to Delhi and arrested him on October 29
The Delhi businessman has been remanded in the custody of Mumbai Police till Thursday for duping the bank. (Getty Images/iStockphoto for representation)
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 08:43 PM IST
By Vijay Kumar Yadav

Mumbai: The economic offences wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has arrested a 65-year-old textiles businessman from Delhi for allegedly duping the Central Bank of India of 2.46 crore. The accused, Romi Malhotra, had allegedly taken a loan from the public sector bank by mortgaging properties which were already mortgaged with other banks.

Malhotra had been allegedly evading the police since 2013, after a case was registered against him. Recently, officers attached to EOW’s banking (fraud) unit-1 received information that the accused had been changing his locations frequently and was currently in Delhi.

Malhotra is also booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in two other cases in Delhi and Dehradun. The police learnt that Malhotra would be attending a local court in Delhi. Acting on the tip off, an EOW team went to the national Capital and arrested him on October 29 when he came out of the court. He was again produced in a local court and brought to Mumbai on transit remand.

A Mumbai court has remanded him in police custody till Thursday.

“The accused first built a good rapport with the bank officials, and after winning their trust, availed a loan by submitting false documents. While taking the loan from the bank, he had mortgaged properties which were already mortgaged with other banks,” said an EOW officer. The accused had allegedly committed the offence between 2010 and 2013.

The other two cases against Malhotra are being probed by anti-corruption wing of CBI as senior bank officials are allegedly involved in them.

Sign out