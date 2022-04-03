Mumbai police to seize vehicles of motorists for wrong-side driving offence
Mumbai: The Mumbai traffic police will now start seizing the vehicles of motorists who drive on the wrong side of the road. A warning has been issued by the cops after a number of FIRs were registered for wrong-side driving offences.
Even after a campaign started by city police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on March 6 to bring awareness to the severity of the issue, cases have not come down. Till March 31, around 2649 FIRs have been registered against motorists for driving on the wrong side.
The top cop had asked officials to take action against motorists and to remove the abandoned vehicles from roads after getting several complaints from residents and senior citizens.
According to police officials, on average, each day they are registering at least 200 FIRs on the issue, Pandey has tweeted that if the numbers do not go down, the police will be instructed to seize the vehicle of the driver. “Till now, we were not impounding the vehicles of the motorists who were caught driving on the wrong side; however, it is observed that even after 25 days of the awareness campaign being started, people have not learnt a lesson,” said a senior police officer from Mumbai traffic police department.
For driving in the wrong direction, the police book the motorist under the Indian Penal Code Sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others).
After Pandey was appointed the Mumbai police commissioner last month, he had asked officials in the department to take action against traffic norm violators, hawkers and builders who create noise pollution, and to remove abandoned vehicles from roads.
-
Fuel prices go up for 11th time since March 22
Mumbai For the 11th time since March 22, fuel prices were hiked in the city on Sunday, pushing a litre of petrol close to the ₹120-mark. The price of petrol and diesel were hiked by 84 paise and 85 paise respectively. On Saturday a litre of petrol was available at ₹117.57, while a litre of diesel was priced at ₹101.79.
-
Under construction Sus-Pashan bridge irks commuters
PUNE The redevelopment work of the Sus-Pashan bridge which was expected to be completed in March 2022 continues to irk commuters as it is going on at a very slow clip. The work is being overseen by the special project department of the Pune Municipal Corporation under the guidelines of the National Highway Authority of India. Commuters have to use alternate roads such as Sus road via Supreme headquarters to Nanawre subway.
-
Pune district reports 40 new Covid cases on Sunday
The district reported 40 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,517 deaths reported and 269 are current active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,449 and the death toll stood at 7,183.
-
Long HL- At Delhi ‘mahapanchayat’, Yati Narsinghanand exhorts Hindus to pick up
The controversial head priest of the Dasna Devi temple, Yati Narsinghanand, sparked another row on Sunday with his comment that "50 per cent of Hindus will convert" in 20 years if a Muslim became the prime minister of India, exhorting Hindus to take up arms to fight for their existence.
-
SevenHills starts post-Covid wellness programme
Mumbai In the wake of the state government lifting all Covid restrictions, SevenHills Hospital, one of the largest Covid facilities of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has started a post-Covid wellness programme. The officer on special duty at SevenHills Hospital, Dr Maharudra Kumbhar, said that this programme will help know more about post-Covid and long-Covid problems. Dr Kumbhar added that it will also help in the early diagnosis of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, and hypertension.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics