Mumbai: The Mumbai Queer Pride March, scheduled for January 31, was abruptly postponed at the eleventh hour, leaving participants disappointed and sparking speculation over the reasons behind the decision. Mumbai Queer Pride March postponed at eleventh hour due to ‘administrative issues’

The march, organised annually since 2008, was called off just two days before the event. In an Instagram post late on January 29, the organisers said the decision came after “administrative law enforcement issues”.

“We are working closely with the police to secure a new date in February,” the organisers said in a statement shared on their instagram handle @mumbaiqueerpride.

While the organisers did not elaborate on the exact nature of the issues, one of them, requesting anonymity, speculated that the decision may be linked to the recent tragic death of the state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

An official from the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s office told HT, “We denied them the permission as for the past few years the event had been organised by a particular organisation. This year, a different organisation applied. As per a court judgment, we must grant permission only to the organisation that has historically conducted the event.”

The sudden postponement triggered a wave of disappointment and confusion among participants, many of whom were travelling from outside the city and had booked accommodation in advance. Social media platforms were flooded with messages expressing sadness and frustration. Some users also accused parts of the government of attempting to obstruct pride events. The organisers, however, denied such allegations. Organisers said they would announce the revised date soon.