Mumbai rain: Intense spell likely, waterlogging, traffic jams warning
- Several parts of the state, including Mumbai and its adjoining areas, witnessed heavy rainfall between June 1 and July 10.
Mumbaikars on Tuesday woke up to rain lashing several parts of the financial capital, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected today in Mumbai and suburbs. According to the regional meteorological centre, very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places for the next 24 hours with occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. The Met department has made similar forecast for the next day as well and issued orange alert for Mumbai till July 14.
“Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ghat areas of Pune & Satara, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur during the next 3-4 hours,” IMD Mumbai said.
K S Hosalikar, scientist at IMD Pune, took to Twitter to warn about possible intense spells of rain in the next two to three hours. Hosalikar said that the intesity would be higher today and could lead to waterlogging and traffic jam.
Western Railway said in an update that local train services on Mumbai suburban (Churchgate - Dahanu) and Harbour Line (Mahim to Goregaon) are running normally. Several mail/express trains from Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai are running late.
“Few UP Mail/Express mail trains coming towards Mumbai including 12952 Delhi - Mumbai Central Rajdhani, 12954 H. Nizamuddin - Mumbai Central August Kranti, 12962 Indore - Mumbai Central Avantika Express, 12956 Jaipur - Mumbai Central express etc. are running with delay,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railway, in a release.
-
Heavy rain hits parts of Delhi-NCR, traffic cops have an advice
Several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rain on Wednesday, triggering concerns about disruption of road and rail traffic. As per private weather forecasting firm Skymet Weather, there was a possibility of light to moderate 'passing rain' over the northern parts of Delhi. Parts of Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad and Gurugram in Haryana- that share a border with Delhi - were also told to brace up for downpour.
-
Delhi’s air quality expected to be satisfactory for 3 days
Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Tuesday morning. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 95 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The main pollutants in Delhi's air were particulate matter PM2.5 and PM 10.
-
Drought-like situation delays paddy transplantation in Bihar
Bihar's at least 29 districts are facing a drought-like situation, which has delayed paddy transplantation amid no or scanty rainfall. Agriculture minister Amrendra Pratap Singh said the government was monitoring the situation and has established power feeders for providing uninterrupted electricity to every field. A farmer leader, Vijay Bahadur Singh, said paddy seedlings were getting damaged. There has been a 27% rain deficiency. Five districts have 60% rain deficiency and 24 20% to 60%.
-
Delhi's neglected monuments slated for makeover: Sisodia
Conservation of heritage structures, such as Malcha Mahal, construction of museums at Dara Shikoh library and Qudsia Bagh, and the illumination of monuments are some of the steps that the Delhi government plans to undertake as it focuses on lesser-known historical places in the Capital, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday while outlining plans for heritage conservation.
-
15 key roads in south Delhi set for ₹23cr upgrade: Govt
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the Delhi government has approved road strengthening projects, estimated to cost ₹23.24 crore, and the state public works department will carry out work on 15 stretches across south Delhi in the coming months. Roads totalling a length of 18.19km are to be repaired and strengthened under the project, and will include stretches in Kalkaji, Greater Kailash, Malviya Nagar and Kasturba Nagar, officials said.
