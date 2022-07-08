Mumbai on Red alert | ‘Heavy to very heavy’ rainfall expected in these areas

The weather department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining areas for Friday and Saturday as extremely heavy rainfall is expected to lash the maximum city. An orange alert till July 12 is also in place but it may change depending on the amount of rainfall that Mumbai receives during the next two days.

The met department has also predicted ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for today. It had also predicted the possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, a civic official told news agency PTI.

The Western Railways, in its latest update, has said that as of now, all local trains are running on time. Train services on the Central Railway route were impacted for several hours yesterday following a wall collapse on a track. In the past few days, reports of traffic jams and long queues of vehicles due to waterlogging have also surfaced. Coupled with the diversion of BEST bus routes and delay in Mumbai local trains, the daily commuters are bearing the brunt of the monsoon in the financial capital.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prohibited people from visiting the city beaches on the days for which the weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy rainfall. The beaches, however, will remain open for people between 6 am and 10 am on such days.

Meanwhile, the water supply has also been affected in several parts of the city owing to damage in pipelines. “Due to a water pipeline burst in front of Parsi Gymkhana in Dadar, water supply will not be available in some areas of Ward FN & Ward FS till 10am on Friday,” the civic body informed in a tweet.