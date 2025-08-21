Mumbai rain live updates: City under yellow alert; are schools, colleges open?
Mumbai rain live updates: Light rain and generally cloudy skies have been predicted for today in the city and a yellow alert is in place, a significantly lower rain warning following days of intense showers, waterlogging and traffic woes.
Mumbai rain live updates: After intense rain spells in Mumbai for the past few days, the city received sunlight, offering respite in some areas on Thursday. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in parts of Maharashtra, including in Mumbai, Pune, Satara, Thane and Nashik. Meanwhile, no alert has been issued in some other parts of the state, including in Washim, Parbhani, Chandrapur and others....Read More
Local trains in Mumbai were affected on Thursday after heavy rainfall on previous days caused waterlogging. The Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Western Railway informed took to X about the cancellation of several local train services, including the 61002 Diva–Boisar MEMU, 61001 Boisar–Vasai Road MEMU, and 61003 Vasai Road–Diva MEMU.
Overall in Maharashtra, IMD has predicted light to moderate rain at most places in the districts of Konkan. While moderate rain is likely in many places in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra. Marathwada is likely to experience light showers. The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover between 28 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.
Following a week of heavy rainfall, all seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai are now nearly full. According to BMC data recorded at 6 a.m. today, the lakes currently hold 95.17% of their total capacity. This is higher than the levels recorded on the same date in previous years, which were 94.49% in 2024 and 83.72% in 2023.
Mumbai rain live updates: Are flight operations in Mumbai on schedule ?
No travel advisory has been issued today by IndiGo, SpiceJet or Akasa Air related to flight disruptions. This comes a day after over 50 flights were affected in Mumbai due to intense rainfall which caused waterlogging in parts of the city.
Mumbai rain live updates: Are schools, colleges in Mumbai open today ?
All educational institutions today will remain operation as there is no official announcement of closure yet. Authorities earlier declared holidays for schools and colleges on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for August 18-19 in Thane and Palghar districts.