Mumbai rain live updates: City under yellow alert; are schools, colleges open?

Mumbai rain live updates: After intense rain spells in Mumbai for the past few days, the city received sunlight, offering respite in some areas on Thursday. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in parts of Maharashtra, including in Mumbai, Pune, Satara, Thane and Nashik. Meanwhile, no alert has been issued in some other parts of the state, including in Washim, Parbhani, Chandrapur and others....Read More

Local trains in Mumbai were affected on Thursday after heavy rainfall on previous days caused waterlogging. The Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Western Railway informed took to X about the cancellation of several local train services, including the 61002 Diva–Boisar MEMU, 61001 Boisar–Vasai Road MEMU, and 61003 Vasai Road–Diva MEMU.

Overall in Maharashtra, IMD has predicted light to moderate rain at most places in the districts of Konkan. While moderate rain is likely in many places in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra. Marathwada is likely to experience light showers. The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover between 28 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.

Following a week of heavy rainfall, all seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai are now nearly full. According to BMC data recorded at 6 a.m. today, the lakes currently hold 95.17% of their total capacity. This is higher than the levels recorded on the same date in previous years, which were 94.49% in 2024 and 83.72% in 2023.