Mumbai rain: IMD issues ‘orange alert’, Andheri subway shut amid waterlogging. Latest updates

The incessant rainfall continues to batter parts of Mumbai and its suburbs, including Thane, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for Saturday.

People que in Auto line in a Heavy Rainfall at Andheri, in Mumbai. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

Meanwhile, a 'red' alert (heavy rain) has been issued for the Palgarh district neighbouring Mumbai for Saturday. Low-lying areas of Nallasopara and Vasai have started being inundated due to heavy showers since early morning.

On Friday too, the downpours lashed the Maharashtra capital and its suburbs, causing traffic jams, waterlogging, and delayed local train services.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continued its search and rescue operations at Irshalgad in Raigad on Saturday. The landslide has claimed 22 lives so far, while 86 people are still missing, officials said.

Top updates on Mumbai rain:

1. In the last 24 hours ending 8:30am Saturday, the IMD recorded 203.7mm rainfall in Santacruz - representative of Mumbai - while Colaba received 103mm rain.

2. Since the monsoon onset over Mumbai on June 27, the city has received 1691.4mm rainfall.

3. Motorists and pedestrians were severely inconvenienced as the Andheri subway was closed again for traffic due to waterlogging.

4. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for Saturday. In a forecast for the next seven days, the IMD has predicted heavy rain in Mumbai till July 23 after which the intensity of the showers is expected to reduce, but the rain activity will continue throughout the week. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city would likely to hover around 28-29 degrees and 24-25 degree Celsius, respectively.

5. According to the latest update by the Western and Central Railways, all local train services are running, but are delayed by around 15-20 minutes to some waterlogging at Kalyan.

6. In view of the heavy rain prediction, authorities had declared a holiday for schools on Friday and Saturday in Palghar and Thane. A school holiday was also announced in Mumbai due to rain on Thursday.

