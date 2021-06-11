Mumbai receives 57.2mm rain on Day 2 of monsoon

A day after the southwest monsoon’s arrival, Mumbai received 57.2mm of rain between 5.30pm on Wednesday and 5.30pm on Thursday, as per India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) automatic weather station in Santacruz. Of this, 46.88mm rain was received in nine hours on Thursday.

This was significantly less than the intense showers that lashed the city on Wednesday, which marked an early onset of the monsoons in Mumbai, recording 220.6mm of rain in just nine hours.

An off-shore monsoon trough from North Maharashtra coast to North Kerala coast persists which, under the influence of strong westerly winds between 40 to 55 kmph, will continue to bring “widespread rain or thundershowers” to north Maharashtra coast, IMD stated on Thursday. This may lead to rough conditions in the sea too.

The city has received a total of 473.4mm rainfall within 10 days this month, which comprises 93.7% of the monthly average of 505mm. As per IMD’s seven-day forecast for the city, “generally cloudy sky with heavy rain” are expected to prevail till at least June 14, with around 200mm rain expected till then.

Maximum temperature stood at 29.7 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above normal, down from 26.4 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The minimum temperature on Thursday was 23.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, down from 25.4 degrees Celsius the previous day. As per forecast, on Friday maximum temperature is set to be 28 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature 23 degrees Celsius.