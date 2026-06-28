Mumbai receives light rain; IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning

Mumbai woke up to a rainy Sunday as light showers and drizzles swept across the city, with several areas reporting waterlogging after spells of heavy rain.

People at Dadar Beach during sunset, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 27, 2026. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, warning of thunderstorms and lightning in the city and surrounding suburbs.

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The fresh spell of rain comes days after the monsoon strengthened its presence over Maharashtra, bringing intense overnight downpours earlier this week that flooded roads, uprooted trees and disrupted traffic across several parts of the state.

On Sunday, similar scenes were reported from parts of Mumbai, with visuals showing waterlogged streets and slow-moving traffic in some areas. Residents woke up to overcast skies and intermittent rain, offering relief from the recent humid conditions.

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IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms

{{^usCountry}} The weather department has forecast a “partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning and thunder in city and suburbs.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather department has forecast a “partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning and thunder in city and suburbs.” {{/usCountry}}

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Under the yellow alert, residents have been advised to remain cautious as thunderstorms and lightning activity are expected during the day.

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While Mumbai remains under a yellow alert, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts, where heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected.

Several other parts of Maharashtra are also likely to receive widespread rainfall as monsoon activity continues to intensify across the state.

Delhi swelters despite rain forecasts

Even as monsoon conditions advanced in parts of western India, Delhi recorded one of its most uncomfortable days of the summer after rainfall and thunderstorm forecasts over the weekend failed to materialise.

According to the IMD, the national capital registered a heat index, or “real feel” temperature, of 51.3 degrees Celsius, while the peak wet-bulb temperature touched 29.77 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels remained high, ranging between 35 per cent and 63 per cent, and experts said muggy conditions are likely to persist. Meteorologists attributed the discomfort to a combination of weather systems that pushed up moisture levels in the atmosphere.

Heatwave grips parts of Uttar Pradesh

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Heatwave conditions also continued across several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Lucknow issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions in 11 districts, including Pratapgarh, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur and Ayodhya.

In Lucknow, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 41.9 degrees Celsius and 29.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Officials said the maximum temperature felt closer to 45 degrees Celsius because of high humidity levels, which stood at around 70%.

However, weather conditions showed signs of changing late on Saturday, with the sky turning overcast and some parts of the state capital receiving light rain.