Mumbai records 1,660 new Covid cases, tally now stands at 684,845

Mumbai on Friday reported 1,660 new Covid-19 cases, continuing its downward trend of cases reported per day since the past two weeks. Mumbai also reported 62 deaths, with a high fatality rate for the day, at 3.7%. The positivity rate is now 6.5%.

The tally has now gone up to 684,845, and the toll to 14,102. There are 35,843 active Covid-19 cases in the city at present.

Mumbai presently has 85 containment zones which are slums and chawls. In 13 of 24 administrative wards of Mumbai, a population of 455,000 are quarantined. There are 377 sealed buildings, with the most number of them in Andheri West, Malabar Hill and Bandra (West) area, quarantining a population of 319,000; and 6,767 sealed floors, the most number of which are in suburban wards of North Mumbai, corresponding to areas of Kandivli, Mulund, Malad, and Andheri, with a population of 983,000.

During the second wave, trends have shown more cases are from residential buildings than slums, contrary to trends in the first half of last year. During this wave, some previous hotspots have zero containment zones, such as Worli or slum pockets of Bandra (East), or very few containment zones such as Dharavi, which has only one active containment zone at present.

The most number of containment zones are in R/South ward, corresponding to Kandivli (West) - 20 - followed by Andheri (East) - 16. M/East ward corresponding to Govandi has seven containment zones.

Presently, the civic body seals entire residential buildings (called micro containment zones), if five or more cases are reported in the building. A floor is sealed if a single Covid-19 case is found.

Mumbai on Thursday conducted 25,205 Covid tests, resulting in Saturday’s cases. The positivity rate is now 6.5%, lowest in over one month. So far, Mumbai has conducted a total of 5,851279 tests with an average positivity rate of 11.09%. Positivity rate is the number of positive Covid-19 cases, as a per cent of total tests done.

Mumbai’s doubling rate is now 199 days, and its average growth rate is 0.34%.