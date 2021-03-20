Mumbai records 3,063 new cases, BMC to intensify vaccination

IND USA
A man walks past a mural spreading awareness about Covid-19 at Khar. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
With 3,063 new Covid-19 cases detected in Mumbai in a single day, the city on Friday breached the 3,000 cases mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in the city on March 11 last year
By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:49 AM IST

With 3,063 new Covid-19 cases detected in Mumbai in a single day, the city on Friday breached the 3,000 cases mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in the city on March 11 last year. So far, the highest number of cases reported in a single day was 2,877 on Thursday, this week, and before that on October 7 when the city reported 2,848 Covid-19 cases. Mumbai also reported 10 deaths due to Covid-19 on Friday, taking the toll to 11,569, and a case fatality rate of 3.2%. So far, Mumbai has reported a total of 3,55,914 cases of which 18,850 are active as of Friday.

Addressing yet another peak in the Covid-19 cases in the city, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday decided to intensify Covid-19 testing in the city from the present 25,000 to 50,000 tests and accelerate vaccination. At a meeting with heads of all hospitals in the city on Friday afternoon via teleconferencing, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal gave the administration various instructions on the management of Covid-19 patients, hospital bed management and vaccination.

BMC will now carry out rapid antigen testing before entry at all crowded public places, such as malls, supermarkets, municipal markets. Citizens will be allowed to enter the premises only if they test negative. BMC will also conduct rapid antigen tests of inbound passengers of long-distance commute at railway stations, and bus depots.

Mumbai on Thursday conducted 24,542 Covid-19 tests, with a positivity rate of 12.4%. On Wednesday, 23,402 tests were conducted with a single day positivity rate of 12.2%.

Chahal on Friday directed the administration to accelerate immunisation by vaccinating 45 lakh citizens in 45 days, at the rate of one lakh citizens per day. Each private hospital is required to vaccinate 1,000 beneficiaries per day. BMC has also appealed to the Central government for permission to increase the number of private hospitals carrying out vaccination in the city from the present 59 to 80.

In a statement issued on Friday, BMC said, “Around 59 private hospitals act as vaccination centres in the city at present. Despite this, these 59 hospitals can vaccinate around 4,000 beneficiaries per day. Each private hospital has been directed to take efforts to vaccinate up to 1,000 beneficiaries per day.”

Considering the lifestyle of Mumbaiites and working hours, BMC has asked private hospitals to examine if they can operate between 9am and 9pm every day, and if possible operate the centres 24*7. Hospitals have also been directed to activate all Covid-19 beds as per the number of beds that were available at the beginning of the pandemic outbreak. Presently, there are 12,738 beds for serious moderate and complicated Covid-19 patients, 720 beds for mild or asymptomatic patients, 1,527 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 961 ventilator beds, and 8,352 beds with oxygen points.

On Friday, 42,740 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Mumbai, of which 34,313 were given their first dose, and 8,427 were given their second dose. A total of 21,422 senior citizens were vaccinated on Friday, and 5,400 citizens above age 45 years who also have comorbidities were vaccinated.

So far, a total of 809,871 vaccine shots have been administered to citizens in Mumbai, of which 702,977 beneficiaries have been given the first dose, and 106,894 have been given their second dose as well. A total of 373,189 senior citizens have been vaccinated so far, 55320 citizens above age 45 years have been vaccinated so far. There are 92 active vaccination centres in Mumbai.

In the BMC statement issued on Friday, Chahal said, “Although the mortality rate is lower than the previous period, vaccination is important to reduce the overall mortality rate to zero, and reduce the severity of the infection.”

