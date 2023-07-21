Maharashtra registers 3 swine flu deaths; Mumbai sees uptick with 52 cases

Mumbai: According to the data released by the state health department on Thursday, Maharashtra registered three swine flu deaths in July. All three deceased are from the Nagpur region and had co-morbidities. The state has seen 65 swine flu cases in July out of which 85% (52) cases are from Mumbai. (Representational Image)

The state has seen 65 swine flu cases in July out of which 85% (52) cases are from Mumbai. Swine flu (H1N1 flu) is a respiratory disease caused by a type of influenza A virus.

“People with fever, cough, sore throat, experiencing shortness of breath should immediately consult the doctor. One should not self-medicate, especially people who have co-morbidities,” Dr Babita Kamplapurkar, the state epidemiology in charge, said.

Dr Behram Pardiwala, internal medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who has been treating 4 to 5 swine flu cases in the last two weeks, said, “These patients are middle-aged or elderly. They have come to the hospital with severe cough and cold, and mild oxygen desaturation. This is due to the sudden change in weather, or they have got wet in the rain.”

In case of severe cough and cold, people should take precautions by wearing a mask, taking a lot of fluids, and visiting the doctor. “Dry yourself completely in case you get wet in the rain. If the cough persists, you should undergo tests to rule out swine flu and visit the doctor depending on the test results,” Dr Pardiwala added.

Doctors said they have also seen a spurt of H3N2 for the last two weeks. The H3N2, a sub-type of Influenza A virus, cases had gone up in March this year.

The symptoms of the illness include high-grade fever, joint pain, cough, and weakness, which can last up to two weeks.

“Compared to H1N1, we are seeing more of H3N2. Luckily none of them are severe. Patients are getting treated in a ward or on OPD basis,” said Dr Shalmali Inamdar, internal medicine specialist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Andheri.