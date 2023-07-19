City records 355 malaria, 264 dengue cases in two weeks

Mumbai: Mumbai has been witnessing a rising number of malaria and dengue cases this monsoon, with 355 and 264 cases reported respectively, in the last two weeks. HT Image

In June, the city reported 676 malaria cases and 353 dengue cases. A senior health official said the analysis done of malaria cases detected in the city showed 93% of them were Plasmodium Vivax – a protozoan parasite – and 5% were Plasmodium Falciparum – a unicellular protozoan parasite.

“Patients usually suffer from Plasmodium Vivax. It is the more frequent and widely distributed cause of recurring malaria. It can be severe and even cause fatal infections and result in significant global morbidity and mortality. However, on the other hand, Plasmodium Falciparum is responsible for more deaths,” a senior health official said.

Though the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health officials said that the majority of the cases are treated in the outpatient department and do not require hospitalisation, the rising vector-borne diseases have made the corporation kick-start house-to-house surveys.

“If malaria is detected in an area, we conduct a house-to-house survey of 250 houses around it. If anyone is suffering from a fever, our team immediately sends blood samples for testing. If the sample tests are positive, we put the person on treatment,” Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer at BMC, said. She added that one should not self-medicate if there is a fever, headache or rashes.

Doctors also insisted on completing the 14-day course for malaria. “It is important that whoever is detected for malaria, completes the 14-day course of medicine. It will help in achieving the malaria elimination program as well,” the health official said.

The house-to-house survey for fever started early this month. Between July 9 to 16, BMC’s health department surveyed 5,09,250 houses, in which 3,204 fever cases were detected and treated.

To control dengue and malaria in the city, the insecticide department is working closely with the health department. “Ward-wise, whenever we get an intimation of dengue or malaria cases, our team surveys the houses around. We have surveyed 5,993 houses for anopheles mosquito breeding that spreads malaria. Around 638 breeding spots were found and treated. We have intensified our fogging activity,” said an official from the insecticide department.

The department inspected 3,61,820 houses for the Aedes mosquito, which spreads dengue and found 4,298 breeding spots, added the official.

BMC said that 10 chikungunya cases were reported this month in the city.

Dr Hemant Thacker, general physician at Bhatia Hospital, said, “Cases of dengue and malaria are on the rise but along with that, swine flu and gastroenteritis cases too are increasing.” He said people with comorbidities like hypertension and diabetes need to be careful.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON