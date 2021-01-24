Mumbai records very poor air quality as temperatures remain low
After a week’s respite from poor quality air, the city’s air quality deteriorated over the weekend. As temperatures remained relatively low, an overall air quality index (AQI) in Mumbai was measured at 310 on Sunday, which was in the very poor category.
According to System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), on Sunday, Mumbai’s overall air quality was slightly behind Delhi’s air quality with an AQI of 339.
Last week, the city had recorded the cleanest air this year with an AQI of 156 (moderate). However, on Saturday, the AQI dropped to 320 and continued to remain very poor on Sunday.
Six of the 10 locations measured an AQI that was in the very poor category. Navi Mumbai recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 374, closely followed by Andheri where an AQI of 340 was recorded.
“Owing to the presence of high pressure in western India, calm winds are prevailing in Mumbai and the surrounding regions. Additionally, the regional contribution of winds at Mumbai is predominantly from oceanic air which is carrying pollution from north-west India and dust. This condition is leading to very poor AQI in Mumbai. With the movement of the high-pressure system to the west, the calm condition will be relaxed slightly, which will improve the AQI to poor for Mumbai in the next two days,” said a spokesperson from SAFAR.
Days and nights were pleasant in the city and the suburbs with temperatures remaining low. The minimum temperature at Santacruz station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) was 17.4 degree Celsius, which was a degree above normal. At Colaba, the minimum temperature was 20 degrees Celsius, also a degree above normal.
The maximum temperature at Santacruz was recorded at 31.3 degrees, which was a degree above normal. At Colaba, the maximum temperature was 29.6 degrees Celsius, which was on par with normal.
KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general of the western region, IMD, said, “From Monday, minimum temperatures are likely to fall in parts of north-central Maharashtra and Mumbai, Thane regions.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As temperatures remain low, Mumbai records very poor air quality
- On Sunday, Mumbai’s overall air quality was only slightly behind Delhi’s air quality where an AQI of 339 was measured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consider plea to increase awareness on Constitution, laws, Bombay HC asks academicians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination: First phase in Mumbai may be completed in 1 month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Operation all out: 52 wanted accused arrested; warrants against 59 in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body rejects BEST’s proposal to install 30,000 advertising kiosks on electric poles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai records very poor air quality as temperatures remain low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Husband asking wife to drop case against him does not amount to domestic violence, says Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not sexual assault if minor is groped without 'skin to skin contact, intent': HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai added less than 3000 cases of Covid-19 this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra farmers converge in Mumbai against farm laws, to be joined by Pawar
- Labour unions and political parties such as the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Communist parties will also join the farmers’ morcha on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indira Nagar in Turbhe 1st Covid-free area in Navi Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 1 Covid death in 24 days in Bhiwandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s statue unveiled in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Placement offers withdrawn, IIT graduates look for jobs on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
90% turn up again in Mumbai to take their shot against Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox