Mumbai records very poor air quality as temperatures remain low

After a week’s respite from poor quality air, the city’s air quality deteriorated over the weekend. As temperatures remained relatively low, an overall air quality index (AQI) in Mumbai was measured at 310 on Sunday, which was in the very poor category.

According to System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), on Sunday, Mumbai’s overall air quality was slightly behind Delhi’s air quality with an AQI of 339.

Last week, the city had recorded the cleanest air this year with an AQI of 156 (moderate). However, on Saturday, the AQI dropped to 320 and continued to remain very poor on Sunday.

Six of the 10 locations measured an AQI that was in the very poor category. Navi Mumbai recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 374, closely followed by Andheri where an AQI of 340 was recorded.

“Owing to the presence of high pressure in western India, calm winds are prevailing in Mumbai and the surrounding regions. Additionally, the regional contribution of winds at Mumbai is predominantly from oceanic air which is carrying pollution from north-west India and dust. This condition is leading to very poor AQI in Mumbai. With the movement of the high-pressure system to the west, the calm condition will be relaxed slightly, which will improve the AQI to poor for Mumbai in the next two days,” said a spokesperson from SAFAR.

Days and nights were pleasant in the city and the suburbs with temperatures remaining low. The minimum temperature at Santacruz station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) was 17.4 degree Celsius, which was a degree above normal. At Colaba, the minimum temperature was 20 degrees Celsius, also a degree above normal.

The maximum temperature at Santacruz was recorded at 31.3 degrees, which was a degree above normal. At Colaba, the maximum temperature was 29.6 degrees Celsius, which was on par with normal.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general of the western region, IMD, said, “From Monday, minimum temperatures are likely to fall in parts of north-central Maharashtra and Mumbai, Thane regions.”