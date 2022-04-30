Mumbai reports 24% spike in cases in April but hospitalisation rate remains steady
Mumbai: The city witnessed a 24% spike in Covid-19 cases reported in April compared to March, shows data from the state health department. The hospitalisation rate has, however, not increased significantly. The number holds significance as the state government had lifted all Covid restrictions, including the mask mandate, in the first week of April.
The authorities maintain that the situation is under control as hospitalisation has not increased.
According to the data, Mumbai reported 1,701 cases between April 1 and 29, while 1,362 cases were reported in March in the corresponding period.
In terms of deaths, the number for both months remained below five. The active cases have, however, increased in the second half of April.
The city began witnessing a spike in cases around April 14, leading to a surge in active cases. Mumbai had around 700 active cases in the first week of March and the number dropped to around 270 by March-end. However, by April end the active case count crossed the 600 mark.
However, this has not resulted in a significant increase in hospitalisations, which was above 1% in March first week and it went down to 0.4% in April first week. At present, the hospitalisation rate stands at 0.06%.
Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the Maharashtra Covid-19 taskforce said, “The spike or increase in cases is very small for us to conclude anything. The third wave is not there anymore, but yes Covid is there and very much present.”
“We need to be vigilant and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. I will suggest that citizens continue wearing masks in crowded and poorly ventilated places,” he advised.
Meanwhile, Mumbai on Saturday reported 94 fresh infections and one death. This took the caseload to 10,58,900, while the death toll had mounted to 19,563.
The daily positivity rate was at 1.09% and the hospitalisation rate remains to be 0.06%. The city’s recovery rate is 98% and the mortality rate is 1.84%. Mumbai had 609 active cases at present.
-
13 Checkered Keelback snakelets rescued from Virar house
As many as 13 Checkered Keelback snakelets (called Dhivad in Marathi) were released in a marshy mangrove in Virar on Friday evening after they were found at a Phoolpada home in Virar on Friday. House owner Rakesh Tiwari spotted the snakelets in his bedroom, wardrobe, washroom, and in the indoor overhead water tank early on Friday. A wildlife biologist who rescued the snakelets, Pankaj Jadhav heads the Members of Spreading Awareness on Reptiles and Rehabilitation Programme in Palghar.
-
CBI raids premises of 3 real estate developers in Yes Bank fraud case
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday conducted raids at eight locations in Mumbai and Pune linked to developer Shahid Balwa, his partner Vinod Goenka and Pune-based developer Avinash Bhosle in connection with the Yes Bank-Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd fraud. The agency claimed that DHFL had diverted the majority of the amount received as a loan from the Yes Bank to the firms controlled by developer Sanjay Chhabria who is currently in CBI custody.
-
Maha adds relatively fewer cases in April but positivity rate spikes
Mumbai: The state on Saturday added 155 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing the tally to 78,77,732. Maharashtra also reported one death. The state's active case count is just shy of 1,000 at 998. The death toll in Maharashtra stood at 1,47,843 and the case fatality rate was 1.87%. In April, Maharashtra added 3,708 Covid-19 cases, which is a 55.42% drop from the previous month when the state had logged 8,319 cases.
-
MNS vs Sena: High drama on the cards
Mumbai The state is set to witness hectic political drama over the hardline Hindutva plank adopted by Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the rally and the counter rally organised as part of the 62nd state Foundation day on May 1. While MNS chief Raj Thackeray will address the rally at Aurangabad, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis will hold a 'booster dose' at Somaiya ground in Mumbai.
-
BJP dividing Hindus, painting Maharashtra as anti-Hindu: CM Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Saturday launched an attack on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of their public rallies in Aurangabad and Mumbai, respectively, on Sunday. Taking on the BJP, Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray accused the party of dividing Hindus in the country.
