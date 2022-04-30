Mumbai reports 24% spike in cases in April but hospitalisation rate remains steady

Mumbai: The city witnessed a 24% spike in Covid-19 cases reported in April compared to March, shows data from the state health department. The hospitalisation rate has, however, not increased significantly. The number holds significance as the state government had lifted all Covid restrictions, including the mask mandate, in the first week of April.

The authorities maintain that the situation is under control as hospitalisation has not increased.

According to the data, Mumbai reported 1,701 cases between April 1 and 29, while 1,362 cases were reported in March in the corresponding period.

In terms of deaths, the number for both months remained below five. The active cases have, however, increased in the second half of April.

The city began witnessing a spike in cases around April 14, leading to a surge in active cases. Mumbai had around 700 active cases in the first week of March and the number dropped to around 270 by March-end. However, by April end the active case count crossed the 600 mark.

However, this has not resulted in a significant increase in hospitalisations, which was above 1% in March first week and it went down to 0.4% in April first week. At present, the hospitalisation rate stands at 0.06%.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the Maharashtra Covid-19 taskforce said, “The spike or increase in cases is very small for us to conclude anything. The third wave is not there anymore, but yes Covid is there and very much present.”

“We need to be vigilant and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. I will suggest that citizens continue wearing masks in crowded and poorly ventilated places,” he advised.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Saturday reported 94 fresh infections and one death. This took the caseload to 10,58,900, while the death toll had mounted to 19,563.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.09% and the hospitalisation rate remains to be 0.06%. The city’s recovery rate is 98% and the mortality rate is 1.84%. Mumbai had 609 active cases at present.