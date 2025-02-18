Mumbai, Flying squads from the Regional Transport Offices have taken action against nearly 600 vehicles for over-speeding on the newly constructed coastal road during an ongoing special drive that began on February 13, officials said on Tuesday. Mumbai RTO flying squads take action on 600 vehicles for Coastal Road over-speeding

A senior RTO official told PTI that the squads, deployed along the 10-km-long coastal road between Marine Drive and Worli, issued e-challans to 596 vehicles for exceeding speed limits.

Of the total, 300 e-challans were issued by the Tardeo RTO, which oversees the entire island city of Mumbai, while the remaining 296 were handed out by the Wadala RTO, which is responsible for the eastern suburbs.

An RTO official highlighted that most over-speeding vehicles involved high-end cars such as Mercedes, Audi, and BMW.

Under the law, over-speeding is a compoundable offence, meaning that the vehicle owners have to pay a ₹2,000 compounding fee, which can also be done online.

This action is part of a joint special drive launched by the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Department and the Mumbai Traffic Police to curb illegal racing and enforce traffic rules on the newly opened coastal road.

Four squads, including two from the RTO, have been deployed at key entry and exit points to monitor rash driving, racing, and other violations.

The 10-km coastal road, which stretches from Marine Drive to Worli, has been opened in phases since March 12, 2024, and has already seen over 50 lakh vehicles, with a daily average of 18,000-20,000 vehicles, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation .

This crackdown follows a racing incident earlier this year where two drivers had their licenses suspended, and their vehicles were seized after one of the cars crashed into the tunnel's sidewall.

The incident caused a traffic jam and raised concerns about illegal racing and noise pollution, particularly from honking and loud exhausts.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.