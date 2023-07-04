City sees nine-fold rise in dengue cases: BMC report

Mumbai: Mumbai has seen a nine-fold increase in the number of dengue cases in June as compared to last year, according to a monsoon disease report released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday. HT Image

While in June 2022, the city saw 39 dengue cases, the civic report shows Mumbai reported 353 cases this June. Other monsoon ailments too have seen a double and triple-fold rise.

While the BMC has attributed the rise in numbers to their improved reporting system because of their HBT clinic etc and the inclusion of reports from private laboratories and hospitals, private hospitals said they have been seeing a rise in dengue, upper respiratory cases in their outpatient department in the last few days.

HT on June 28 reported how the city hospitals have been reporting a significant rise in dengue cases usually reported a month after the onset of monsoon.

Dr Hemalata Arora, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital - Vile Parle, said, they continue to see dengue cases dominate the outdoor department.

“Dengue has increased much earlier than it normally does. We would usually see cases by the end of July. I’m not seeing so much to be worried about. Hospitalisations have been needed for dengue, due to the low platelet count,” she said while adding that all patients are having classic symptoms of high-grade fever of about 102 degrees, chills, body aches, and rashes.

Dr Nehal Shah, paediatrician at NH SRCC Children’s Hospital in Haji Ali, said they are seeing a 15-20% increase in the water-borne illnesses dengue and malaria.

“The rains were heavier last week, so we’re expecting the incidence to increase even more. The age group between 5 to 15 are seeing most cases, because they’re more likely to go out of their home on their own or to a playground. Plus, the schools starting has also added to it,” he said.

Doctors said they are seeing a significant number of upper respiratory cases too. Dr Arora said, “We are seeing a lot of viral upper respiratory illnesses. Some of the upper respiratory flu cases are possibly swine flu.”

According to the BMC data, June saw 90 swine flu cases as compared to two cases in June 2022. In May, the city reported 62 swine flu cases. Dr Vasant Nagvekar, an infectious disease expert practicing in South Mumbai hospitals, too agreed he is seeing a rise in upper respiratory cases.

“We are seeing a rise in the number upper respiratory cases, but they are all self-limiting and patients are getting better within 48-72 hours,” he added.

Dr Shah said that among children, they are seeing a lot of flu cases. “A good 30-40% increase in the last few weeks. Everyone does not get tested for swine flu. They have not been so severe so far and we’ve been able to handle them in the OPD, but two out of the 15-20 patients we see daily may need hospitalisation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Sudhakar Shinde, the additional municipal commissioner, took a special meeting of the public health department and directed to carry out anti-dengue malaria campaign. Under the campaign, the civic health department has been asked to search for patients with symptoms of dengue and malaria, conduct medical tests if there are symptoms.

Dr Shinde also has directed all the Covid war-rooms to be active for the prevention of dengue, malaria and other monsoon ailments.

Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer, said the BMC is implementing the standard operating procedures they followed during Covid-19 for the prevention of malaria, dengue and other monsoon diseases.

“We have implemented a malaria detection campaign in collaboration with private hospitals/clinics, private laboratories, and private physicians. If a malaria case is detected in an area, we do house to house survey of 250 houses around it. In case anyone has fever, our team immediately sends blood samples for testing. If the sample tests positive, we put the person on treatment,” she said.

Dr Shah added that since the monsoon has arrived, citizens should follow certain precautions like if they have a fever, they should consult the doctor. “Fever should not be neglected and self-medication should be avoided,” she said.

The city reported a suspected leptospirosis death at BYL Nair Hospital on June 23. The male patient, from Thane, was admitted on June 11 with a history of wading through stagnant water and had fever and other leptospirosis symptoms. BMC health officials said, “As the patient is from Thane, we have informed the respective corporation about the death.”

