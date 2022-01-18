Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Mumbai sees slight rise in Covid tally with 6,149 new cases, active count past 44 lakh

Mumbai saw seven more deaths from the coronavirus disease during the day that took the cumulative fatalities to 16,476.
A healthcare worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 of passengers arriving on outstation trains, at Andheri station in Mumbai.(HT photo)
Updated on Jan 18, 2022 08:28 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 6,149 new infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), pushing the active caseload to 44,084 and the cumulative tally to 10,11,967. 

The day’s case count is slightly higher than Monday’s figures when 5,956 infections were registered. The figures were shared by the health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

The Maharashtra capital saw seven more related deaths during the day that took the cumulative fatalities to 16,476.

With 12,810 patients being declared cured of the viral disease, the total number of recoveries now stood at 9,48,744 at a rate of 94 per cent.

The statewide tally touched 72,82,128 with 39,207 new Covid-19 cases being registered in the last 24 hours along with 53 deaths.

Maharashtra reported no new cases of Omicron variant on Tuesday. The total tally stood at 1,860 of whom 1,001 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, the government said. 

 

Topics
mumbai covid-19
