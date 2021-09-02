Mumbai sees slight rise in new Covid-19 cases; 47 buildings sealed

Mumbai on Thursday recorded over 400 (441 to be exact) cases due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for the second consecutive day, taking the caseload to 7,45,000. On Wednesday, the country’s financial capital logged 415 cases, while on Tuesday, there was a slight fall at 323.

Three more patients died from the virus and more than 200 recovered during the day. With this, the total deaths and recoveries climbed to 15,984 and 7,23,155, respectively.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday active cases in the city stood at 3,418 and the overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases from August 26-September 1 was at 0.05 per cent.

As many as 37,163 samples were tested for the viral disease on Thursday taking the total count to 9.32 million.

Having received accolades for containing the spread of the pandemic, Mumbai has been witnessing an uptick in its daily tally since August 16. On this day, the city recorded 190 new infections, the lowest single-day count since April.

An official told news agency PTI on Thursday 47 buildings in the city have been sealed, adding highly congested slums and ‘chawls’ have remained free of containment zones since mid-August. The BMC seals a building or declares it as a containment zone if more than five people test positive for Covid-19.

On Monday, Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal instructed officials to deploy police at entry points of sealed buildings to restrict entry into the premises. The BMC, meanwhile, issued a release stating that people will not be allowed to any sealed building and those who visit to provide various services would be stopped.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 4,342 Covid-19 cases, 55 deaths and 4,755 recoveries during the day. With this, the caseload climbed to 64,73,674. Nationally, the state continues to be the worst-hit region due to the pandemic. Amid fears of the third Covid-19 wave, the Maha-Vikas Aghadi-led government is considering reimposing restrictions to bring down the number of cases.