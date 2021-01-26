IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai senior citizens-led gang dupes 500 job seekers of 10 core in 7 years
The gang was headed by Prakash Sadafule, a retired Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee from Kandivli. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The gang was headed by Prakash Sadafule, a retired Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee from Kandivli. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Mumbai senior citizens-led gang dupes 500 job seekers of 10 core in 7 years

Cops bust racket headed by ex-BMC employee that faked official processes, including check-ups in public hospitals, forged documents to swindle victims on the pretext of offering government jobs
READ FULL STORY
By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:03 AM IST

A 62-year-old retired civic body employee, a 66-year-old former woman police constable, a junior medical officer and a municipality sweeper, along with five others, formed an unlikely gang that staged elaborate cons, trumping reel-life plots, to dupe more than 500 job seekers of 10 crore over seven years.

According to the Mumbai crime branch, who recently arrested the nine, the gang’s modus operandi involved luring people with employment offers in government bodies and then, audaciously, arranging for fake competitive tests, police verifications, medical examinations in public hospitals and even paying salaries for seven to eight months to keep its long con rolling and lure more victims.

Police officers said that in the guise of a medical check-up, the accused would arrange for a table at some reputable public hospital such as JJ Hospital, KEM Hospital, Sion Hospital and Rajawadi Hospital, where a woman member of the gang would pose as a nurse. The accused forged appointment letters, medical certificates, police verification letters and even deposited salaries between 12,000 and 15,000 in the bank accounts of 27 victims, all in order to evade any suspicion and gain trust.

The gang was headed by Prakash Sadafule, a retired Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee from Kandivli. He, police said, began the racket in 2014 with the help of a former woman police constable Priti Padmakar Thakkar (she retired in 1993) and two serving BMC employees — Rajendra Sapre, 57, a junior medical officer, and Nitin Dhotre, 39, a BMC sweeper. The police’s antennae went up after a woman resident of Sion lodged a complaint against Sadafule and his aides at Sion police station last year for taking 3.5 lakh under the pretext of getting her son a job in BMC’s water department. The police, through investigation, found that more than 100 people from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and even Pune had approached the property cell in these places with similar complaints. The police said they arrested Sadafule and Dhotre on December 15, 2020, and then Thakkar on December 16. The other accused were arrested between December 19 and December 21, 2020. Police said investigation is going on and that the racket may have also been an inter-state operation with further arrests likely. The nine accused are still in judicial custody.

Thakkar, the police found, had criminal cases of duping people on the pretext of providing them flats in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) buildings at lower rates.

Sadafule was a class IV employee in BMC who retired in 2016. Before his retirement, he was posted in a BMC beat chowki near Sion Hospital. “He was soft-spoken and had an assuring manner. He misused the quality, luring people with the promise of a [government] job and accepted money from them. Sadafule and Thakkar initially took money from around 100 aspirants,” a police officer said. According to the police, they took money in instalments. Thakkar introduced Dhotre, a sweeper in BMC, to Sadafule, to attract more job aspirants. The accused took a first instalment of 1 lakh from the new candidates. After one or two months, they called the victims for a medical test in a government hospital and for that, they took another instalment ranging from 50,000 to 1 lakh.

“Sapre, a junior officer in the health department of BMC, used to take candidates for ‘medical’ tests to some government hospital such as Sion, Rajawadi, KEM or JJ, where another gang member, Satnam Sahani, 38, would pose as a nurse. She would get forms filled by the candidates, recording their ages, height, weight and other personal details. In some cases, candidates were asked to bring urine samples,” said the officer. The accused completed the hospital process in a few minutes so as to avoid suspicion and Sapre would convince the candidates that as the doctors were bribed by them, the medical check-up was just a formality,” the officer said. “The accused would then issue offer letters to the victims and would take another cash instalment at the time. For the fake police verification, the accused would use a hotel in the vicinity of Dadar railway station,” he added.

During the process of police verification, the police officer said, another gang member, Kunal Jadhav, a dismissed civic employee, pretended to be an officer. Sapre would meet candidates outside Dadar railway station and bring them to the hotel where Jadhav would ask them a few questions and note down details on a fake form. The job aspirants were given forged appointment letters, medical certificates, police verification confirmations, IDs and several other documents in order to draw more money from them. Police said the forged papers were made by Prashant Kamat, 39, a DTP operator who was introduced to the gang by Jadhav.

“The accused used to conduct exams as well, for which they used to hire a hall or school rooms. Kamat used to prepare question papers of 100 questions, in which they mostly asked general knowledge questions. When the aspirants gathered at the exam venue, the accused would ensure they would not interact with any school staff or caretaker or owner of the hall,” said assistant police inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe, property cell, crime branch.

“After getting an offer letter and waiting for more than a year, some candidates started asking about their joining dates. The gang then started discussing about ‘salary’ to around 27 aspirants. Sadafule, for that purpose, engaged a money-transfer agent from Dadar and gave cash to deposit in 27 candidates’ accounts. They paid them for seven to eight months,” said police inspector Kedari Pawar of the property cell.

During investigation, police seized several documents that had the aspirants’ private details, fake BMC letterheads, stamps, fake offer letters, ID cards and bank statements of salaries deposited in the accounts of the aspirants.

One of the victims, Sumit Mohite, 30, who lives at Wadala, said, “My friend, Prashant Rane, who had already paid Sadafule for his job, introduced me to him in 2016. Sadafule offered me a job in Railways as a class III employee and took the first instalment of 1.5 lakh”.

Sadafule later introduced him to Thakkar. “They gave me an offer letter in 2018 and Thakkar took 1.5 lakh from me at Kharghar, where she was staying on rent.. She used to always ask me to wait for a few days whenever I called her enquiring about the joining date. But after three years I realised that there was some foul play and I asked her to return my money. Thakkar then gave a cheque of 3 lakh in February 2019, which was dishonoured,” Mohite added.

Another victim, who had completed HSC from Ambedkar College, said, on the condition of anonymity, “Around 15 youngsters from Wadala have paid Sadafule. I was also convinced by them and gave 1.5 lakh to him in April 2017. Sadafule promised me a job in BMC’s water department and conducted a medical test in May 2018. They asked me to visit Rajawadi hospital with a urine sample. Sapre met outside the hospital and took me inside where a nurse collected the urine sample and also checked my nails.”

“After a week, Sapre called me for police verification in Dadar. He met me outside a hotel. One of his aides was sitting inside, pretending to be a policeman, and asked me a few questions like name and where I live ,” said the victim. “Sadafule told me that my offer letter has come, but he did not give it to me. He kept saying that I would join the job in a few months,” added the victim.

The police said work of recording detailed statements of victims was going on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
(Right) Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). (HT FILE)
(Right) Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Furnish relevant parts of charge sheet: Bombay HC to ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

By K A Y Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:51 AM IST
The bench directed Dasgupta to prepare a compilation of the relevant portions of the charge sheet and submit it to the court before the next hearing scheduled on February 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai’s only existing cyber police station is at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). (HT FILE)
Mumbai’s only existing cyber police station is at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai to get five new cyber police stations on Republic Day

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Each of these cyber police stations will be located in five policing regions of the city, said joint commissioner of police (CP) (law and order) Vishwas Nangre Patil. Chief minister Uddhav Thackerey will inaugurate the stations at DB Marg police station on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP leader Sharad Pawar and ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Jitendra Awhad, along with other leaders, at the protest site. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)
NCP leader Sharad Pawar and ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Jitendra Awhad, along with other leaders, at the protest site. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)
mumbai news

Senior Shiv Sena leaders, ministers didn’t attend farmers’ protest in Mumbai

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:48 AM IST
While Sena said it didn’t want to break Covid-19 rules, its senior leaders were at an inauguration in Kalyan where scores had gathered
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: NCB nabs absconding drug dealer Arif Bhujwala

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday arrested purported drug dealer Arif Bhujwala from Raigad in connection with the south Mumbai-based racket busted by the agency. so far, five people have been arrested in the bust.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The teachers and non-teaching staff in the state participated in the farmers march on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
The teachers and non-teaching staff in the state participated in the farmers march on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

600 teachers, non-teaching staff protest new education policy in Mumbai

By Shreya Bhandary
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:44 AM IST
In a joint statement, the teachers have highlighted how NEP violates the constitutional mandates of the reservation policy and Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act
READ FULL STORY
Close
Enforcement Directorate office at Ballard Estate,Fort in Mumbai. (HT FILE )
Enforcement Directorate office at Ballard Estate,Fort in Mumbai. (HT FILE )
mumbai news

Mumbai: ED raids 10 premises of Omkar Group in Yes Bank fraud case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The group has allegedly misused various permissions given for slum rehabilitation schemes and diverted around 450 crore by way of loan from Yes Bank. The spokesperson for Omkar Developers declined to comment on ED raids.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai’s air quality saw a slight improvement on Monday at 283, after two days of very poor air. (HT FILE)
Mumbai’s air quality saw a slight improvement on Monday at 283, after two days of very poor air. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

At 16.4°C, mercury drops to Mumbai’s lowest this year

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The city woke up to a chilly Monday morning as temperatures dropped to 16.4 degrees Celsius — the lowest so far this year. Earlier, on January 16, a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees was recorded at Santacruz.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NHSRCL displays a replica of the bullet train during the Magnetic Maharashtra summit at BKC in 2018. (Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)
NHSRCL displays a replica of the bullet train during the Magnetic Maharashtra summit at BKC in 2018. (Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Bullet train: NHSRCL calls for final bids for BKC station in Mumbai

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had earlier questioned if the bullet train project was of any benefit to the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Work in progress for Metro-7 which is set to be operational by May this year. (HT FILE)
Work in progress for Metro-7 which is set to be operational by May this year. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai Metro-5 corridor to be complete by December 2024: MMRDA

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:33 AM IST
A major line that will ease commute in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Metro-5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan), is expected to be completed by December 2024, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said in a statement issued on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Bhushan Koyande)
(Bhushan Koyande)
mumbai news

NCP chief Sharad Pawar slams Maha governor, Centre at farmers’ rally in Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Pawar took on governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not meeting the agitating farmers, saying that the latter had time to meet actor Kangana Ranaut, but not farmers
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra crosses 100,000 Covid vaccinations

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Maharashtra added 1,842 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,010,948. Mumbai, meanwhile, added 348 new cases to take its tally to 306,398
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karad Municipal School recently held a meeting with parents of students about schools reopening.
Karad Municipal School recently held a meeting with parents of students about schools reopening.
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Schools expect good turnout with Class 5 to 8 starting from Wednesday

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Schools said that as opposed to the initial resistance from parents before schools reopened for Classes 9 to 12 from November 23, parents are now getting comfortable with the idea of schools reopening, and added that they are expecting a good attendance from the first week itself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers march towards Raj Bhavan from Azad Maidan, to meet the governor on Monday. Later, they were stopped by the police at Dhobhi Talao. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Farmers march towards Raj Bhavan from Azad Maidan, to meet the governor on Monday. Later, they were stopped by the police at Dhobhi Talao. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Farmers from Maharashtra stand their ground on new agri laws

By Eeshanpriya MS and Sagar Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Travel for long distances to reach Azad Maidan on foot to show their support to farmers’ agitation in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic prepares to administer Covishield vaccine shot to a healthcare worker at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A medic prepares to administer Covishield vaccine shot to a healthcare worker at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body seeks list of HCWs from private hospitals for vaccination

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Following a proposal of private hospitals that was submitted last week, BMC may allow beneficiaries in the second and third phase to be vaccinated in their hospital premises under the supervision of civic officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a high-level meeting with key officials on Monday regarding resuming local train services for general public. (HT FILE)
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a high-level meeting with key officials on Monday regarding resuming local train services for general public. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai local trains to open for all soon, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a high-level meeting with key officials from the government, railways, municipal corporations and health department to take stock of the situation. The government is expected to allow the general public to take local trains in limited time slots beginning from non-peak hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP