Mumbai: Severed head found in train; rest of the body on the tracks

Severed head of an unidentified man was found by the Kalyan government railway police (GRP) in the wee hours of Wednesday. The remaining body was found along the tracks near Vithalwadi.

The GRP received a call about a severed head spotted in one of the local trains at the Ambernath car shed.

The GRP found blood on the door of the compartment. Another team was formed to look for the remaining body.

ACP Sunil Patil said, “Around 50m away from the spot where we found the body, there is an electric pole, where we found blood and hair of the deceased. Prima facie, we assume that the deceased who was travelling in the last local train towards Ambernath was on the footboard and hit the pole when the train was speeding. We are checking CCTV footage and identification of the body is going on.”