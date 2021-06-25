Mumbai: Suburban commuter chases mobile thief, gets him arrested

A 48-year-old commuter jumped off a running train, sustained severe injuries and lost consciousness but not before getting the thief arrested who had robbed his mobile phone.

According to the Mumbai Central government railway police (GRP) officers, the incident took place at around 11.30am on Wednesday when Virar resident Devendra Parekh was travelling from Dadar to Lower Parel by a slow local.

M Inamdar, a senior police inspector of Mumbai Central GRP, said that Parekh was sitting on a seat near the door passage when the train approached Prabhadevi station. As the train started, a man boarded the train and within seconds snatched Parekh’s mobile phone and jumped off the running train, as the train gained some momentum.

The 48-year-old businessman raised an alarm and followed the robber. Parekh however missed a foot and slipped. However, before falling Parekh had grabbed the robber.

“As Parekh fell on the platform, the robber managed to get free, and taking advantage of the crowd, he ran,” said Inamdar. “The GRP constables on duty at the platform rushed to the spot and intercepted the robber,” he added.

Due to Parekh’s quick thinking the robber had slowed down and was arrested,” said Inamdar.

The robber has been identified as Gauravkumar Menpal Singh, 24. The police officers said that while Singh was arrested and the mobile phone worth ₹18,000 was recovered, they rushed Parekh to the KEM Hospital.

“Parekh has suffered injuries on his knees, shoulders and head. He is undergoing treatment at present,” added Inamdar.