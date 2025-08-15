Mumbai to get 238 new AC locals with creature comforts

MUMBAI: Cushioned seats, chillier coaches, mobile charging points and a quicker ride – commuting on Mumbai’s local trains will feel a lot like travelling on the metro. Once tenders are invited, it will take three to six months to appoint a private contractor to manufacture the new AC locals. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO / REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

These perks have been promised by the railway authorities in a set of 238 new air-conditioned (AC) local trains to be rolled out on both suburban railway lines in around 3 years.

While inaugurating a series of infrastructure projects of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), on Thursday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis drew a parallel between the new AC locals and metro coaches. “Existing coaches will be replaced by AC coaches, with closed doors similar to the metro rail. I have requested the railway minister (Ashwini Vaishnaw) not to hike ticket fares while introducing these new AC local trains,” said Fadnavis, during the event held at Bandra Kurla Complex.

Railway officials said the new AC local trains, to be procured under MUTP-3 and 3A at a cost of ₹19,293 crore, will be vestibuled. This is in sharp contrast to the existing 12-car AC locals, which are divided into six-vestibule coaches. Each new train will be one single vestibule of 12 coaches.

“The tender will be for 2,856 AC coaches, which will constitute 12-car suburban trains. We will be floating tenders for these AC local trains very soon,” said Vilas Wadekar, chairperson and managing director, Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC). This will also offer scope to expand into 15-car AC locals, which cannot be done easily now as the trains are divided into six-vestibule coaches. The air-conditioned vendor compartments will be positioned at both ends of the new trains.

The new AC trains are likely to be fitted with cushioned seats instead of the existing steel ones. Commuters have complained that the air-conditioning makes the steel seats uncomfortably cold. The coaches will also be equipped with mobile charging points next to every seat, similar to the set-up in metro trains. Another big plus – they will also be fitted with infotainment sets.

The electric powering of the new AC locals will be increased from 33% at present, to 50%. Rail officials said this will result in quicker acceleration and deceleration. The quicker speed will compensate for the 15-20 seconds lost waiting for the doors to open and close at railway stations.

“For the first time, an EMU (local train) will have a speed potential of 130 kmph, which we plan to introduce through these new AC local trains. At present, these trains have a potential to run at 100-110 kmph. This will help on the Fast corridor,” said a railway official.

Two EMU car sheds will be built for the 238 new AC locals, one at Bhivpuri on the Central Railway and the other at Vangaon on the Western Railway. They will be solely operated by the private manufacturer. Once tenders are invited, it will take three to six months to appoint a private contractor to manufacture these AC locals. It would take 2 years to manufacture a prototype, followed by various formalities before the AC coaches are manufactured.