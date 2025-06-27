Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
Mumbai to see a rainy weekend

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 27, 2025 07:34 AM IST

The weather station has signalled a yellow alert starting Friday warning citizens to be aware that the weather could cause minor disruptions

Mumbai: After a week of light drizzles and occasional showers, the city can gear up for a weekend of heavy rainfall as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast on Thursday.

The alert continues till June 30, barring Saturday when moderate rain is expected in isolated areas. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
The alert continues till June 30, barring Saturday when moderate rain is expected in isolated areas. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The weather station has signalled a yellow alert starting Friday warning citizens to be aware that the weather could cause minor disruptions. The alert continues till June 30, barring Saturday when moderate rain is expected in isolated areas. Similar alerts have been sounded for Palghar and Thane, while Raigad is under an orange alert.

Following the intense humidity, a trough running across the northeast Arabian sea, South Gujarat and north Madhya Maharashtra will bring rain.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

