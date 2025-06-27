Mumbai to see a rainy weekend

Mumbai: After a week of light drizzles and occasional showers, the city can gear up for a weekend of heavy rainfall as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast on Thursday. The alert continues till June 30, barring Saturday when moderate rain is expected in isolated areas. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The weather station has signalled a yellow alert starting Friday warning citizens to be aware that the weather could cause minor disruptions. The alert continues till June 30, barring Saturday when moderate rain is expected in isolated areas. Similar alerts have been sounded for Palghar and Thane, while Raigad is under an orange alert.

Following the intense humidity, a trough running across the northeast Arabian sea, South Gujarat and north Madhya Maharashtra will bring rain.