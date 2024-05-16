Mumbai tourist killed, 18 injured in Atal Tunnel accident

Manali: One person died and 18 others were injured when a tourist vehicle they were travelling in overturned at a bridge near the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh. The victims, all hailing from Mumbai, were en route to Manali when the accident occurred late Tuesday. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Abhijit Patil. HT Image

An FIR has been registered against the vehicle’s driver, who sustained minor injuries, said KD Sharma, deputy superintendent of police, Manali. According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which led to the accident. The 18 injured tourists were transported to a local hospital in Manali for treatment.

The Atal Tunnel, also known as the Rohtang Tunnel, serves as a vital link between the Solang Valley near Manali and Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti district, Himachal Pradesh.