 Mumbai tourist killed, 18 injured in Atal Tunnel accident
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi
Mumbai tourist killed, 18 injured in Atal Tunnel accident

ByHT Correspondent
May 16, 2024 08:08 AM IST

One dead, 18 injured as tourist vehicle overturns near Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh. Victims from Mumbai en route to Manali. Driver loses control, FIR filed.

Manali: One person died and 18 others were injured when a tourist vehicle they were travelling in overturned at a bridge near the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh. The victims, all hailing from Mumbai, were en route to Manali when the accident occurred late Tuesday. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Abhijit Patil.

HT Image
HT Image

An FIR has been registered against the vehicle’s driver, who sustained minor injuries, said KD Sharma, deputy superintendent of police, Manali. According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which led to the accident. The 18 injured tourists were transported to a local hospital in Manali for treatment.

The Atal Tunnel, also known as the Rohtang Tunnel, serves as a vital link between the Solang Valley near Manali and Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti district, Himachal Pradesh.

Follow Us On