Traffic cops collect 1.18 crore fine, register 404 FIRs against wrong-side drivers in 20 days

Mumbai: As part of their special drive to crack down on wrong-side drivers across the city, the Mumbai traffic police collected a fine of ₹1.18 crore from the offenders and issued challans to 34,677 motorists for violations. HT Image

The traffic police have lodged 404 FIRs in different police stations across the city against these motorists. Police officers also seized 3,982 licences which will be sent to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for cancellation and suspension. The police also seized 461 vehicles from various spots.

The drive which started on April 6 will continue indefinitely as the police have realised that the menace of wrong-side driving is rampant across the city, even causing fatal accidents.

“A week ago, a two-wheeler rider was hit by a heavy vehicle travelling on the wrong side at Kandivali East causing the biker’s death,” said a traffic police officer.

The police officers said that they had been receiving several complaints of wrong-way driving through social media platforms and the traffic helpline, “We will continue this drive to reduce the menace,” said Pravin Padwal, joint commissioner of police (traffic).

Padwal said that there are many roads in the city where the problem is persistent like Sakinaka, Chakala, Powai, Nagpada, Western Expressway, and Oshiwara among others, “The offenders are booked for rash driving and their licences are sent for suspension or cancellation depending on the nature of the offence,” added Padwal.

The state government notified the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act in 2021, making driving on the wrong side a non-compoundable offence. This means that offenders must appear in court and cannot be fined on the spot.

The penalty for the offence of wrong-side driving is ₹500 to ₹1,000 and/ or three months of imprisonment.