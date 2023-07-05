After Buldahana accident, govt to recheck design, safety of sleeper buses

Mumbai: Following the Buldhana bus accident on the Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg that killed 25 people, the state transport department has decided to recheck the design and safety of private sleeper buses. HT Image

“We have approached the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to recheck the safety of sleeper buses. Though these buses have been operational since 2007-08, we want to revisit them to see if there are any issues,” said Vivek Bhimanwar, commissioner, Maharashtra Transport Department.

The design of sleeper buses is being criticised after last Saturday’s accident. These buses have a breadth of about eight to nine feet. So, if they fall on their side, it becomes extremely difficult for passengers to reach the emergency exit.

“In case of an accident, sleeper buses can be difficult to evacuate as it is difficult for passengers to reach the emergency exits. There are arguments about the need to run such buses. However, we are operating them as it has been permitted by the government,” said a leading bus operator.

Speeding not a priority for RTOs

On July 4, the state transport department released data on cases of violation by vehicles on the Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg until July 1. Sources said since December 2022, when this highway was inaugurated, RTOs have found only 244 cases of vehicles speeding on this highway.

Data shows that RTOs are focussing on offences such as lane cutting, illegal parking and absence of reflectors in vehicles, totalling 6,417 cases between December 2022 and July 1.

“As we have CCTVs on major highways, motorists avoid speeding. However, there is a need to prevent vehicles from cutting lanes and haphazard or illegal parking of vehicles on the highways,” said an RTO official on the condition of anonymity.

“There is a need for pockets where motorists can park and rest, but this should have been thought of by the agencies constructing these highways,” added the official.

Authorities said a combination of manual checking and technology is used to capture vehicle movements. As speed detection is done through CCTVs, vehicles found speeding frequently are stopped at toll plazas. “We then conduct a counselling session of 30 minutes for these motorists,” said Bhimanwar.

Some vehicles are detected by interceptor vehicles and then stopped at toll plazas by RTO inspectors. Between December 13 and July 1, there have been 169 road accidents on the Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg that has led to the deaths of 102 people.

Between January 2019 and May 2023, there have been 55,069 road accidents across the state. According to statistics from the transport department, 59, 546 people (52, 974 men and 6,572 women) have died in road accidents