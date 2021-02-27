Mumbai: Two acquitted of molesting minor girl
A 21-year-old Thane resident and his friend were recently acquitted of charges for molesting a 13-year-old girl in an amusement park in November 2017, based on a conversation between the two on a social networking site.
The minor had alleged that the incident took place when she had gone to an amusement park in a school picnic on November 20, 2017. She claimed that when she was waiting for her friends, two men — Bharat Nadar, 21, and Afroz Shaikh, 24 — caught hold of her. Nadar allegedly tried to hug her while Shaikh pushed her towards Nadar.
After hearing her scream, teachers came to her rescue. The principal then alerted the police, following which the accused were booked for molestation.
During trial, Nadar examined himself as a defence witness and claimed that the minor and he knew each other since 2015. He further said that when her family members learnt about it, her brother had assaulted her.
Nadar presented details of their chat on a social networking site as an evidence to prove that the two knew each other and that the girl liked him. He also said the girl had called him at the park to meet her. He also submitted call records to the court.
He alleged that the two were taking pictures when a teacher caught hold of them and a false story was created. He also claimed that both he and his friend were beaten up by the teachers.
After considering this, the court acquitted the two and observed, “The accused Bharat had proved that he was in contact with girl and she used to send him messages from the Facebook account of her mother and she also used to call him from the mobile of her friend. No doubt, the girl has denied all these contentions of the accused in her cross examination. However, accused Bharat Nadar has specifically proved it by giving evidence on oath. So, it creates doubt about story of prosecution.”
