Mumbai: Two arrested with Ambergris worth 6 crore

Unit 10 of the Mumbai crime branch on Friday arrested two men and allegedly recovered whale vomit or Ambergris worth 6 crore
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 11:10 PM IST

Unit 10 of the Mumbai crime branch on Friday arrested two men and allegedly recovered whale vomit or Ambergris worth 6 crore.

An officer of unit 10 of the crime branch had received a tip-off about the accused heading towards Powai in a car, carrying whale Ambergris (whale vomit), used in the manufacturing of expensive perfumes.

The officers laid a trap at Ambedkar garden in Powai and intercepted the car. On searching, the police recovered the 6 kg ambergris.

The police said they are now investigating to find out who were the buyers of the ambergris and whether the accused are a part of a larger syndicate.

