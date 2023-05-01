MU fouls up again, gives BA psychology students 100 marks, zero marks

Mumbai: Late on Saturday night, the University of Mumbai (MU) declared the results of the BA psychology Semester Five paper. The results were unusual to say the least: the entire batch of students from three colleges affiliated to MU had failed, while many students had scored 100 out of 100 and 99 out of 100. MU also failed to register the marks scored in internal exams in many students’ final marksheets.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, many third-year Business Management Studies (BMS) students received ‘00 RR’ marks in a subject. BA students of psychology are now faced with a similar issue.

“In the Abnormal Psychology paper, some students have been given 100 out of 100 marks, while some have been given two marks. Many have got zero. In a subject like psychology, one cannot get either 100 or zero marks. It is impossible. By what calculation have they arrived at this?” asked a college professor. The professor said that the marks obtained by the students in the practical examination were also not recorded properly in the final result.

“The university has not shown the marks given in the 20-mark internal examination conducted by colleges, and so the results of all the students have been kept in reserve. If the colleges have given the marks, why did MU not enter these in the results?” asked a professor from another city college.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subhash Athawale, general secretary of the Mumbai University and College Teachers Association (MUCTA), said, “Continuous confusion in the results of the university is not something that should be ignored, besides which it is causing students and their parents a lot of stress. The pro-vice-chancellor is responsible for the examination and results, so he should look into this and take action against those concerned. The chancellor of all universities, Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais, should also take appropriate action.”

MU officials, when contacted, said they had not received any complaints from students. “If we get any complaints, we will act accordingly,” said an official.