Approval granted for opening 146 new colleges in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Department of Higher and Technical Education has given its approval to the comprehensive plan submitted by the traditional universities in the state, allowing for the establishment of 146 new colleges this year on a permanent non-subsidy basis. Among these colleges, 20 will fall under the University of Mumbai (MU). HT Image

The universities presented proposals to the Department of Higher and Technical Education after considering various factors such as geographical conditions, local needs, research policies, and development criteria for urban, rural, and tribal areas. These proposals were part of the comprehensive plan sent to the state government for approval, which encompassed new courses, colleges, and units.

On Friday the government issued a government resolution (GR) about the approval of the college. According to the GR, the highest increase in college numbers is observed in SNDT University, with the addition of 34 new colleges. Mumbai University, on the other hand, has expanded the law department with approximately 600 new seats across 20 colleges. Additionally, 1,200 seats in the arts department, 1,500 seats in the commerce department, and 840 seats in the science department will be added for this year’s admissions. The approved colleges are scheduled to commence classes in June.

Currently, there are over 5,000 functioning colleges in the state, and the addition of more colleges is expected this year. The Higher and Technical Education Department has approved these colleges based on the terms and conditions outlined in the government’s decision issued on June 15.

The government order provides detailed information on the universities and the specific colleges and units included in the approval. Traditional degree courses in Arts, Commerce, and Science have been recognised, along with three-year degree courses in law in select colleges. Self-financed courses such as BSc Hotel Management, BBA, and Home Science are also included in the approved curriculum.

New colleges under recognised universities

Mumbai University - 20

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University - 12

Gondwana University, Gadchiroli - 5

Savitribai Phule Pune University - 22

Shivaji University, Kolhapur - 13

Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon - 8

Sant Gadgebaba Amravati University, Amravati - 15

Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded - 8

Smt. Nathibai Damodar Thakarsi Mahila University - 34

Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar University, Solapur - 5